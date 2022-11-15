There were too many weapons for the Mifflinburg defense to stop in Saturday afternoon’s 69-42 loss to Loyalsock in the District 4 Class 3A semifinal.
The Lancers had a 300-yard passer (Tyler Gee), a 200-yard rusher (Davion Hill) and a 200-yard receiver (Jaylen Andrews) in the victory, so when one part of the Loyalsock offense wasn’t working, they certainly always had something to fall back on.
”We are really balanced this year. We’ve had times where we’ve relied a lot on the pass, even last season,” Gee said. “Everything feeds off the running game though, we’ve tried to establish that first in every game.”
— TODD HUMMEL
If long passes are your thing, the game between the Wildcats and the Lancers was perfect for you.
Besides eight passing touchdowns that covered 30 yards or more in the game, there were two other passes that topped 30 yards, and one completion in the first half to Zach Wertman that covered 29 yards for the Wildcats.
—TODD HUMMEL
Southern Columbia forced four turnovers in a late-season win over Wyoming Area that made coach Jim Roth wonder if the Tigers had turned the corner in that area. It seems they have.
After finishing the regular season minus-one in turnover margin, Southern is plus-seven in two District 4 playoff games, including forcing seven in Saturday’s lopsided win a Troy.
Wes Barnes and Ryan Kerstetter returned interceptions for touchdowns in the win over the Trojans as Southern intercepted three passes and recovered four fumbles.
That came on the heels of forcing Line Mountain in three turnovers in the quarterfinal. Barnes recorded a pick-six that he took to pay dirt from 26 yards out after making the interception with a one-handed grab.
“They ran a backside screen a few times that we saw on film, so playing at outside linebacker I knew that coming in. When he lofted it, I just stepped in front of it and took it back for the touchdown,” said Barnes.
The final touchdown of the game also came on defense. Starting tight end Ryan Kerstetter worked in with the second unit at linebacker, and the senior picked off a pass and took it 58 yards for a touchdown.
“I got in on defense a little bit, and they were running most of their plays to the other side of the field. I just knew I had to stay in position, and I had a good read on the throw. It was amazing seeing my teammates come up to congratulate me after I scored. That’s something I will always remember after we took care of business up front blocking on offense,” Kerstetter said.
— DAVE FEGLEY
Southern will be without two-way starter Louden Murphy in Friday’s District 4 2A final. Murphy was one of two players ejected from Saturday’s semifinal after he responded to a late hit on teammate Braeden Wisloski.
Murphy rotates at halfback with Carter Madden and the Tigers will also need to fill in his void at safety“There’s no question that our team is stronger now than we were a month ago. Unfortunately, we will be without Louden next week after he retaliated to Braeden Wisloski being cheap-shotted.
“The rule is the rule, but I do think the extra game suspension in the case of what happened is a bit overboard,” said Roth. “As much as you hate to see it, anybody that saw first-hand would understand why Louden was so upset after seeing his teammate get whacked after the play. That’s a time though where you can’t react because the second guy almost always gets caught.”
— DAVE FEGLEY
Saturday’s semifinal rout of Athens also featured some milestones for unbeaten Danville.
All-state receiver Carson Persing became just the fifth player in Pennsylvania history to surpass 4,000 career receiving yards.
He did it on a seam route in the first quarter when classmate Zach Gordon found Persing behind the Athens defense for a 41-yard score.
Persing caught three more TD passes and now has 21 this season and 57 for his career, just behind the third-place all-time in state history.
The victory was also the 600th in program history for Danville, which first played in 1900. All-time, Danville’s record is 600-469-63.
This year’s team became just the sixth in program history to win 11 games, including 2012, 2010, 1999, 1962 and 1954. Only one team — 2010 — has won 12.
— BILL BOWMAN
In the third quarter, Gordon had Persing settled into a zone as the Ironmen were pushing in for a late first-half score. Gordon zipped one to his favorite target, but the ball sailed a little bit, going over Persing’s fingertips before hitting Athens corner Mason Lister right in the hands for an interception.
It was just the second interception of the season — against 27 touchdown passes — and came with the Ironmen up 35-0, but the senior was disappointed nonetheless.
“It was a bad throw, the ball got caught in the wind and sailed a little,” Gordon said. “I try not to get too frustrated about that, but really I am super mad about it. I don’t want to throw any interceptions.”
— BILL BOWMAN