MILTON — There was a point in the dreadful start for Milton when two important Black Panthers went down on back-to-back plays.
Dylan Reiff and Peyton Rearick — both two-way players for the Black Panthers — needed help off the field with leg injuries in the midst of Milton falling behind 12-0 in the Black Panthers’ 29-26 win over the Wildcats on Friday. Rearick’s actually looked more serious; he needed to be carried off the field by first the training staff, and then teammates to the bench. Rearick returned to make 11 tackles, but Reiff spent the rest of the game on crutches and the second half in street clothes.
Those weren’t the only injuries Milton had the contend with on Friday night. Izayah Minium made his first start at outside linebacker, and the sophomore finished with 11 tackles.
He also had one of the biggest defensive plays of the game in the fourth quarter.
He got home on a blitz, sacking Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler for an 11-yard loss on second-and-10 on the Wildcats’ first drive after the Black Panthers took the lead in the fourth quarter.
— Todd Hummel
One of Mifflinburg’s favorite things to do is attack the outside of the defense with swing passes to either Andrew Diehl or Carter Breed. Izayah Minium and Rearick were big reasons why the Black Panthers’ defense was able to defend those plays so well.
Diehl had five catches for six yards before a 27-yard grab on the final drive of the game. Breed’s longest grab came on a crossing pattern for a 12-yard TD to give the Wildcats their last lead of the game.
“This year we’ve prided ourselves on running to the football,” Milton coach Phil Davis said.
“I thought we did a really good job of that.”
— Todd Hummel
Without a home field last season, Milton and its fan didn’t really get the full experience of the Black Panthers’ great season.
Waiting for the beautiful new artificial turf proved to be worth it for the 7-1 Black Panthers.
There wasn’t a seat on either side of the field for the showdown with Mifflinburg and fans ringed the field along the fence.
“To be able to experience an atmosphere like this, then get into the situation we were in (trailing 13-0 early, and 20-7 after the first play of the third quarter),” Davis said. “To come back and win in front of that kind of crowd ... I mean this place was packed, what an atmosphere for high football, and we were grateful to be a part of it.”
— Todd Hummel
Mount Carmel’s 35-21 victory over Southern Columbia dealt the Tigers their third loss of the 2022 regular season. It’s the first time since 2009 that the Tigers have lost more than two games in a regular season.
Southern Columbia started 2009 at 3-4 after a loss to the 2009 Class 3A state champion Selinsgrove, before rallying to win the District 4 Class A title, and winning a game in the state playoffs.
— Todd Hummel
Mount Carmel was down to its third quarterback against the Tigers on Friday after Matt Balichik was injured. The injury forced freshman Gavin Marshalek into action for Balichik, who replaced an injured Cole Spears a few weeks ago.
Marshalek hit 3-of-5 passes, including an early 42-yard completion to junior tight end Jacob Schultz that set up a score. Marshalek finished with 81 yards through the air
— Bill Bowman
Danville played what coach Mike Brennnan agreed was its most complete game of the season Friday in a 35-0 victory over Berwick.
Remarkably, the Ironmen didn’t have a practice the day before due to a soaking rain. They spent their time in the gym taking mental reps and “didn’t even run a play,” according to Brennan.
Of course, nothing in their performance — 301 yards of offense, four first-half touchdowns, 85 yards allowed, a sixth shutout this season — hinted at a lack of preparation time.
“Every day these kids show up,” Brennan said. “There’s never a concern of, ‘Are they going to show up? Are they going to be dialed in?’ I’m talking on a Monday in film room. I’m talking in the weight room. No matter what you do, they have maturity.
“They’re creating a culture and a program where the young guys understand what their responsibility is and they all listen. Whether their role is on special teams or offense or defense, everybody’s doing their part. They know their job and they’re doing it well. It’s really fun to watch. I said before it’s a special group of kids, and I think people are starting to realize that.”
Carson Persing is Danville’s career leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Yet the all-state senior still has milestones and records in his sights.
Against Berwick on Friday, Persing notched his 200th career catch and 50th career TD reception on the same play. He caught a short pass from Zach Gordon in the right slot and made a quick dash to the end zone just 3 minutes, 15 seconds into the game.
Persing became just the fifth player in Pennsylvania high school football history with 50 touchdown receptions. Julian Fleming, a former Southern Columbia all-stater, holds the record with 78.
Persing has 204 career catches for 3,725 yards and 51 touchdowns. He’s caught 32 passes for 601 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.
Next up for Persing is Danville’s single-season TD reception mark. He is one away from matching Michael Smith’s standard of 16 set in 2007.
Danville beat Berwick in the 45th meeting between the team, but the first since 1984.
Although the six-time state champion Bulldogs haven’t won a PIAA crown since claiming the last of four consecutive Class 3A crowns in 1997, the matchup carried a lot of weight.
“This is a big game for me,” said Ironmen senior Ty Brown-Stauffer. “I’ve always dreamed of playing Berwick. I’ve always heard people talk about how good they are (while) growing up, and they are a really good team. I was really pumped for this one.”
“There’s a lot of people in this town who remember when Berwick and Danville played,” Brennan added. “It’s been a long, long time, but it’s good for local football.”
Brown-Stauffer led Danville with 123 rushing yards on 20 carries Friday, with 119 and both of his touchdowns coming in the first half.
Running in his typical rampaging style, the Army-West Point pledge broke a 41-yard gain on the game’s first snap and later bolted untouched for a 28-yard score.
His most impressive run, however, was a 17-yard touchdown early in the second quarter when he churned his way to the second level and then bulled the last 10 yards with three or four defenders on his back.
When he crossed the goal line, Brown-Stauffer raised the ball in the air with two Bulldogs hanging on his right arm.
“I think it was (Berwick senior Drey) Wilk who was trying to pull out the ball, and it was like, If he’s going to try to pull the ball out, I’m just going to keep running,” Brown-Stauffer said. “Luckily, it came out in my favor.”