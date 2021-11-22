The Daily Item
Both South Williamsport and Mount Carmel attempted to keep Southern Columbia’s offense on the sidelines during the semifinals and finals of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
While that approach limited the Tigers’ opportunities in the games, they definitely made the most of them.
In Friday’s night’s 41-14 win over Mount Carmel, the Red Tornadoes ran 10 more plays in the first quarter than Southern, but they still trailed by a point. The Tigers scored five touchdowns of 20-plus yards in the game.
In the previous week’s win over South Williamsport, Southern Columbia ran just 17 plays in a 41-7 win. Four of the Tigers’ touchdowns covered 20 or more yards.
“We’ve had a lot of big plays, and big runs,” Southern Columbia Jim Roth said. “It can be disheartening if you keep the ball for a while and you get stopped, then the other team scores right away.
“If it takes you 10 plays to score, there is more of a chance to have things go wrong.”
—Todd Hummel
Putting it on the line
For the second consecutive week, Danville coach Mike Brennan lauded the play of his offensive line in a playoff win.
When the Ironmen defeated Loyalsock in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals, a crisp two-minute drive provided a 21-7 halftime lead. Zach Gordon, who returned from injury to play quarterback after missing six games, threw a touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the first half. He then capped the opening drive of the second half to expand the margin to 28-7, a pivotal sequence in the 42-21 win.
“I was just impressed by our offensive line’s protection there,” Brennan said. “(Gordon) was pretty much untouched the entire drive.”
On Friday, in the Ironmen’s 35-28 win over Montoursville for the district title, the Danville line gave freshman Madden Patrick the opportunity to pass for four touchdowns without taking a quarterback sack on 21 dropbacks.
“Our O-line did a good job protecting,” Brennan said. “I don’t think Madden was touched.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Rushing up the ranks
Southern Columbia standout Gavin Garcia moved into second place on Pennsylvania’s all-time touchdowns list.
Garcia scored four times Friday against Mount Carmel, giving him 42 total touchdowns this season.
He has now scored 132 career touchdowns, which also ranks second in his own family.
Gaige Garcia, a 2019 Southern graduate now at Lehigh, holds the state record with 159 career touchdowns.
—Todd Hummel
State sites announced
Danville and Southern Columbia will play state quarterfinal games Friday, according to information released by the PIAA.
The District 4 Class 3A champion Ironmen will face District 12 winner Neumann-Goretti at 6 p.m. at Lehighton High School. The winner will play either District 2 champion Scranton Prep or District 3 winner Wyomissing (who play Saturday) in the following week’s semifinals.
Southern Columbia, which won District 4 Class 2A, hosts District 6 champion Richland at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will face either District 11 champion Northern Lehigh or District 12 winner West Catholic in the next week’s semis.