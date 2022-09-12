The Daily Item
One of the biggest parts of Loyalsock’s 27-10 victory over Southern Columbia came on the defensive side of the ball.
The Tigers have made their living over the last five seasons with their big-play ability. Even when Southern Columbia trailed Berwick in the opener, its used a four-play, four-touchdown streak bridging the third and fourth quarters to rally for the win.
The Lancers’ defense never allowed that to happen, allowing just one touchdown on a drive early in the third quarter on just four plays. Otherwise, the Tigers couldn’t generate enough mistake-free football to put a drive together.
“We have a great new defensive coordinator. The Thompsons, they are great. I love them,” Loyalsock senior defensive lineman Ian Hornberger said. “Their scheme is great, and they have answers for everything.”
The Thompsons are Tim and Travis. Tim was Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet’s coach when he played. Travis is his son.
“I tried to get him to bring Travis over here when we were in high school,” Van Fleet joked.
Van Fleet was looking for somebody to give the Lancers a different look on the defensive end of the football.
“I was looking for somebody I really trusted. and my wife asked ‘have you talked to coach Thompson, yet?’” Van Fleet said. “It’s one of the better phone calls I’ve ever made. It’s a beautiful thing to have a father and son work together. It’s great to have them on the sideline, and have them work together.”
- Todd Hummel
In two of the three games this season, Southern Columbia fell behind by two scores at halftime, an uncharacteristic struggle for the five-time defending state champions.
After trailing 14-0 in the opener and rallying to beat Berwick, it cost the Tigers in a loss to the Loyalsock.
“You can’t expect it to happen when you’re playing a good football team. Berwick is a good football team, and obviously, this a good football team,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “You have to be motivated. They have to understand we have a target on our backs every game. We just have to do a better job as a team.
“We have to buy into the fact we have to make it happen. Things aren’t going to happen for us just because we are Southern Columbia. When you play teams like Berwick and Loyalsock, they are going to be intimidated.”
— Todd Hummel
Mason Raup had 14 tackles in Danville’s 69-0 win over Central Columbia on Friday night.
That gave him 444 tackles in his career to become the Ironmen’s all-time leading tackler, passing 2014 graduate Eric Haney, who finished with 442 tackles.
Raup, a two-time all-state linebacker, has been the anchor in the middle for Danville defense that has not allowed a point through three games. In Friday’s rout Central, the Ironmen limited the Blue Jays to fewer than two yards on 37 of 51 offensive snaps.
— WILLIAM BOWMAN.
Mifflinburg is 3-0 for just the second time since 2011 on the strength of its many talented players. However, scheme and execution played a significant role in Friday’s 35-21 win at Shamokin.
The Wildcats forced a Shamokin punt to midfield on the game’s opening possession, and they scored three plays later.
On third-and-3 from the Indians’ 45, Mifflinburg’s Andrew Diehl went in motion from right to left across the formation. At the snap, Diehl reversed course and zipped back to the right side where he was knocked off-strike by the defensive end’s rush. It helped sell the play even more, because — with the flow of the play going left — when Diehl scrambled to his feet he was alone in the right flat with no defender in a 20-yard radius of him and the end zone.
“You just run as fast as you can,” Diehl said.
The Wildcats’ second touchdown was a bit of wrinkle, too, converting a fourth-and-7 from the Shamokin 15 midway through the second quarter. Tight end Kyler Troup broke off the line at the snap and immediately flashed his right hand in the air. Troy Dressler feathered a perfect pass to the end zone before the defenders could converge on Troup.
“We didn’t show that stuff all year,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We didn’t show that (Diehl) one yet, and the one where Kyler was down near the end zone just free off the ball — those were two plays that we’ve been working on and didn’t do yet.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Shamokin appeared to make a shrewd adjustment for the second half of Friday’s game, playing sophomore wide receiver Chase Pensyl as a Wildcat quarterback.
The Indians were without senior QB Brett Nye (ankle), and Pensyl gave them a dynamic rushing element to pair with standout halfback Knowledge Artis-Jones.
On the opening series of the third quarter, Pensyl ran the ball on consecutive snaps for 6 and 18 yards, moving the ball just outside the red zone. The 18-yard burst showcased his athleticism and speed following a low snap. Artis-Jones finished the drive with a 25-yard TD run at that tied the score at 21.
“I was mostly worried about (Artis-Jones),” said Mifflinburg linebacker Carter Breed. “Yeah, (Pensyl) was faster (at quarterback), but I mostly worried about (Artis-Jones), his contact and just muscling us down.”
Shamokin did not return to the Wildcat formation, instead going back to junior backup Brad Latsha. Mifflinburg was ready for the Indians’ offense that generated 136 first-half yards. The Wildcats made two tackles for loss on each of Shamokin’s next two possessions, forcing punts that led to two Mifflinburg scoring drives and a 35-21 score.
“That certainly was something that caused something to think about,” Jason Dressler said of the Wildcat look. “Maybe what they showed tonight is something they’re going to build on.
—Scott Dudinskie