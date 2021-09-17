Berwick at Selinsgrove
It’s not often that these teams get together and both enter with a losing record. I figured I could put down this will be a defensive struggle, but it looks as if the Seals found some offense they can be comfortable with in the victory over Shamokin. If Selinsgrove has figured out a way to get the defenders out of the box, and consistently score points, the Seals will be trouble the rest of the season. The offense doesn’t have to score many points; the defense is that good. Selinsgrove was able to generate enough pressure without doing a lot of blitzing against Shamokin. The key will be stopping the Bulldogs running game. Matt Lonczysnski is a 205-pound dual-threat quarterback that the Seals will have to be concerned about. In the end, the Seals defense should be enough.
Selinsgrove 12, Berwick 7
Warrior Run at Central Col.
The Defenders have found a pleasant passing combination in quarterback Ryan Newton and wide receiver Derek Thomas. Now it’s a matter of cutting down on the mistakes. Warrior Run was in last week’s game against Montgomery until the Red Raiders returned two interceptions for scores in the third quarter. The best part of Central Columbia’s season so far has been the first three minutes of its opener with Midd-West, in which the Blue Jays took a quick 14-0 lead. Since then, Midd-West outplayed them, and they lost to Mifflinburg and Troy. The Blue Jays feel a little better about themselves on Friday night, but the Defenders could give them trouble.
Central Col. 31, Warrior Run 21
Shamokin at Greater Nanticoke
This game is more about the Indians than anything else. Shamokin struggled last week — not just on the field, but the Indians didn’t seem to have much fire in the second half against Selinsgrove. The Indians need to find the edge they had in the opener against Lewisburg, in which they overcame four first-half turnovers. Or the edge that had them return a kickoff for a score with two seconds left against Central Mountain to give them a chance to win. They are a decided favorite against Nanticoke, a very one-dimensional team. Peyton Kepp and Zach Fox have rushed for more than 100 yards, but Greater Nanticoke has thrown for just 39 yards in three games this season.
Shamokin 35, Great Nanticoke 7
Mifflinburg at Hughesville
The Wildcats are as balanced right now as any team in the Valley. Troy Dressler gives them the ability to get the ball downfield to a variety of weapons, Last week, tight end Zack Wertman had a long TD catch. Carter Breed had his first career 100-yard rushing game in a win over Midd-West last week, and Mifflinburg rolled. They are a heavy favorite again this week, but can’t look past the Spartans. Hughesville took a beating from Danville last week after losing its game with Wellsboro due to a COVID outbreak. The Spartans’ options were a battle with the potent Ironmen or a nearly 61/2-hour round trip to North Star. They at least get to play at home this week.
Mifflinburg 28, Hughesville 14
Bloomsburg at Midd-West
The Panthers haven’t had the easiest go of it. From numbers issues to starting the season with Loyalsock, Southern Columbia and Central Mountain — teams with a combined record of 8-1 — but Bloomsburg has been in two of the three games. That probably makes them the favorite in a battle of winless teams, but the Mustangs have moved the ball on offense. The issue has come with turnovers (I feel like a broken record, and I’m sure coach Lance Adams does as well), but Midd-West has enough offensive weapons. The running game is strong with Ethan Schleif and Austin Dorman, and junior receiver Corey Reinard is second in the area in receiving yards. I like the Mustangs in a minor upset.
Midd-West 22, Bloomsburg 21
Danville at Loyalsock
I think this might be the best game of the weekend. The Lancers put together an impressive performance against Southern Columbia, especially offensively in the first half. Davion Hill is a special player. He had the Tigers’ defenders grasping at air after hitting the spin move like his point guard pedigree — Hill is the younger brother of NBA player Alize Johnson and a cousin of former Williamsport basketball star Chevy Troutman. Sophomore Tyler Gee has stepped into the quarterback role and is dangerous with his feet, and has a wide variety of weapons on the outside to throw — junior Rian Glunk had five catches for 81 yards against the Tigers, his lowest output of the year. It will be a stern test for the Danville defense, but I think it is up to the task.
Danville 34, Loyalsock 24
Montoursville at Mount Carmel
An interesting litmus test for both teams. The Warriors have to bounce back mentally from last week’s loss to Jersey Shore. The Bulldogs rallied in the final minute to send the game to overtime, and Jersey Shore won. Rocco Pulizzi is healthy, and is the second-leading rusher in District 4. A young defense seems to be rounding into shape, and it will be tested by the Mount Carmel offense. The Red Tornadoes have two straight wins after dropping their opener to North Schuylkill. Quarterback Pedro Feliciano and halfback Julien Stellar lead a stellar (pun might be intended) rushing attack. The issue right now is the passing game and turnovers. Mount Carmel let Shikellamy hang around last week thanks to red zone turnovers. That can’t happen against the Warriors.
Mt. Carmel 20, Montoursville 18
Southern Col. at Wyoming Area
These two teams each won state championships in 2019 — Southern Columbia in Class 2A, Wyoming Area in Class 3A. Of course, most of the stars from both teams are playing in college. Southern Columbia’s defense has allowed just 15 points so far this season, but will be tested this week. Quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick averages nearly 25 yards per completion through three games, while throwing seven touchdowns against just one interception. It’s hard to believe that the Tigers are going to go on the road in front of a hostile crowd, and get another mercy-rule win over the veteran Wyoming Area squad. I don’t think the nation’s longest active winning streak is ending, either.
Southern Col. 49, Wyoming 32
Milton at Towanda
The Black Panthers, barring an upset, should be 4-0 after a date on the turf with the Black Knights. One of the best views of any stadium in the district, football has been a struggle at Towanda. The Black Knights have been shut out the last two weeks, and have just nine points this season. Towanda will try to get things going on the ground, but that plays right into Milton’s hands. Its aggressive, blitzing defense shut down Holy Redeemer’s running game last week. Milton has the most rushing yards in the area as a team through three games this season, and freshman Chris Doyle has burst onto the scene with an area-best 615 yards through the first three games. Milton is enjoying this start to the season, and should be 4-0 when it heads to Central Mountain next week for its Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener.
Milton 35, Towanda 7
Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill
This should be an offensive explosion. The Trojans are tough to prepare for with their potent rushing attack, hurry-up and quick huddling. The Lions still throw the ball around, but have a tough time stopping people. Susquenita rallied for a 38-34 victory last week over Camp Hill. I don’t foresee the Trojans stopping the deep passing game of Camp Hill, either. Expect a lot of scoring.
Upper Dauphin 42, Camp Hill 41
Saturday: Jersey Shore vs. Lewisburg at Selinsgrove
The Green Dragons return after missing last week due to COVID issues. The schedule is not any easier as Lewisburg will host the Bulldogs at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field in Selinsgrove. Jersey Shore is coming off a comeback victory over Montoursville, and is a decided favorite against the Green Dragons. Lewisburg hasn’t put four quarters together yet this season, and when they do, they will surprise a team. Jersey Shore can’t get caught looking ahead.
Jersey Shore 21, Lewisburg 7