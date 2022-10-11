HIGH SCHOOL
District 4 Power Rankings
(from piaa4.net)
Class 6A (Districts 2-4-11)
(top 8 qualify)
Rank;Team (record);Rating
1;Emmaus (7-0);.833715
2;Northampton (7-0);.798759
3;Nazareth (6-1);.748963
4;Freedom (5-2);.734281
5;Parkland (4-3);.666902
6;Hazleton (5-2);.664543
7;Stroudsburg (4-3);.616016
8;illiamsport (3-4);.539035
9;Wilkes-Barre (3-4);.530300
10;Liberty (2-5);.517918
11;Easton (2-5);.439813
12;Dieruff (1-6);.368831
13;William Allen (0-7);.255574
Class 4A
(top 4 qualify)
Rank;Team (record);Rating
1;Jersey Shore (7-0);.772269
2;Milton (6-1);.660496
3;Selinsgrove (5-2);.631694
4;Shamokin (3-4);.461553
5;Shikellamy (1-6);.331508
Note: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech has opted not to participate.
Class 3A
(top 8 qualify)
Rank;Team (record);Rating
1;Danville (7-0);.780021
2;Loyalsock (6-1);.681502
3;Mifflinburg (6-1);.671719
4;Montoursville (4-3);.530271
5;Athens Area (5-2);.495136
6;Central Columbia (2-5);.401746
7;Warrior Run;(2-5);.391103
8;Midd-West (1-6);.285456
9;Lewisburg (0-7);.280846
Note: Cowanesque Valley opted out of the playoffs.
Class 2A
(top 8 qualify)
Rank;Team (record);Rating
1;Mount Carmel (7-0);.784143
2;Troy (7-0);.722365
3;Southern Columbia (5-2);.628651
4;Bloomsburg (4-3);.525960
5;Hughesville (3-4);.427253
6;Line Mountain (3-4);.401628
7;Towanda (2-5);.375087
8 Wellsboro (1-6);.322963
9;North Penn-Mansfield (1-6);.316345
10;Wyalusing Valley (2-5);.259901
Class A
(top 4e4 qualify)
Rank;Team (record);Rating
1;Canton Area (7-0);.685707
2;Muncy (6-0);.681576
3;South Williamsport (3-3);.463595
4;Northwest (5-2);.460679
5;Montgomery (1-6);.262078
Note: Bucktail opted out of the playoffs.
pennlive.com rankings
CLASS 6A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev
1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);5-1;1
2.;Garnet Valley (1);7-0;2
3.;Emmaus (11);7-0;3
4.;State College (6);7-0;4
5.;Coatesville (1);6-0;5
6.;Harrisburg (3);5-1;6
7.;Downingtown East (1);6-1;7
8.;Nazareth (11);6-1;8
9.;Cumberland Valley (3);6-1;9
10.;North Allegheny (7);6-1;10
Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 5-2, Central York (3) 6-1, Hempfield (3) 6-1, McDowell (10) 5-2, Northampton (11) 7-0, Pennsbury (1) 6-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev
1.;Upper Dublin (1);7-0;1
2.;Imhotep Charter (12);3-2;2
3.;Exeter Township (3);7-0;3
4.;Strath Haven (1);7-0;5
5.;Roman Catholic (12);6-1;6
6.;Chester (1);7-0;7
7.;Bethel Park (7);6-1;10
8.;Solanco (3);7-0;8
9.;Cathedral Prep (10);5-2;9
10.;Gateway (7);6-1;NR
Teams to watch: Elizabethtown (3) 6-1, Peters Township (7) 6-1, Pine-Richland (7) 4-3, Southern Lehigh (11) 6-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 6-1.
CLASS 4A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev
1.;Aliquippa (7);6-0;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (3);5-1;2
3.;Jersey Shore (4);7-0;3
4.;Central Valley (7);7-0 ;4
5.;McKeesport (7);7-0;6
6.;Manheim Central (3);7-0;7
7.;Pope John Paul II (1);7-0;8
8.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);6-1;NR
9.;Meadville (10);6-1;5
10.;Armstrong (7);6-1;9
Teams to watch: Allentown C.C. (11) 4-3, Bonner-Prendergast (12) 5-1, Highlands (7) 7-0, Valley View (2) 6-1, West Allegheny (7) 6-1.
CLASS 3A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev
1.;Wyomissing (3);7-0;1
2.;Danville (4);7-0;2
3.;Elizabeth Forward (7);7-0;3
4.;Belle Vernon (7);4-2;4
5.;Loyalsock (4);6-1;5
6.;Avonworth (7);6-1;6
7.;Penn Cambria (6);7-0;7
8.;Lancaster Catholic (3);7-0;8
9.;West Perry (3);7-0;10
10.;Northwestern Lehigh (11);6-1;NR
Teams to watch: Freeport (7) 6-1, Hamburg (3) 6-1, North Schuylkill (11) 5-2, Oil City (10) 5-2.
CLASS 2A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev
1.;Farrell (10);6-1;1
2.;Mount Carmel (4);7-0;2
3.;Richland Township (6);7-0;3
4.;Lakeland (2);7-0;4
5.;Steel Valley (7);6-0;6
6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);7-0;7
7.;Beaver Falls (7);6-1;8
8.;Serra Catholic (7);6-1;10
9.;Troy Area (4);7-0;NR
10.;Westinghouse (8);6-0;NR
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 5-2, Neshannock (7) 6-1, Sharpsville (10) 6-1, Southern Columbia (4) 5-2, Sto-Rox (7) 4-2.
CLASS A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev
1.;Canton (4);7-0;1
2.;Steelton-Highspire (3);5-1;2
3.;Bishop Canevin (7);6-1;3
4.;Tri-Valley (11);7-0;5
5.;Reynolds (10);6-1;6
6.;Muncy (4);6-0;7
7.;Redbank Valley (9);7-0;8
8.;Penns Manor (6);7-0;9
9.;Eisenhower (10);7-0;10
10.;Northern Lehigh (11);6-1;NR
Teams to watch: Belmont Charter (12) 6-1, Laurel (7) 6-1, Northern Bedford (5) 7-0, South Side Area (7) 7-0, Windber (5) 6-1.