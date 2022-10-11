HIGH SCHOOL

District 4 Power Rankings

(from piaa4.net)

Class 6A (Districts 2-4-11)

(top 8 qualify)

Rank;Team (record);Rating

1;Emmaus (7-0);.833715

2;Northampton (7-0);.798759

3;Nazareth (6-1);.748963

4;Freedom (5-2);.734281

5;Parkland (4-3);.666902

6;Hazleton (5-2);.664543

7;Stroudsburg (4-3);.616016

8;illiamsport (3-4);.539035

9;Wilkes-Barre (3-4);.530300 

10;Liberty (2-5);.517918

11;Easton (2-5);.439813

12;Dieruff (1-6);.368831

13;William Allen (0-7);.255574

Class 4A

(top 4 qualify)

Rank;Team (record);Rating

1;Jersey Shore (7-0);.772269

2;Milton (6-1);.660496

3;Selinsgrove (5-2);.631694

4;Shamokin (3-4);.461553

5;Shikellamy (1-6);.331508

Note: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech has opted not to participate.

Class 3A

(top 8 qualify)

Rank;Team (record);Rating

1;Danville (7-0);.780021

2;Loyalsock (6-1);.681502

3;Mifflinburg (6-1);.671719

4;Montoursville (4-3);.530271

5;Athens Area (5-2);.495136

6;Central Columbia (2-5);.401746

7;Warrior Run;(2-5);.391103

8;Midd-West (1-6);.285456

9;Lewisburg (0-7);.280846

Note: Cowanesque Valley opted out of the playoffs.

Class 2A

(top 8 qualify)

Rank;Team (record);Rating

1;Mount Carmel (7-0);.784143

2;Troy (7-0);.722365

3;Southern Columbia (5-2);.628651

4;Bloomsburg (4-3);.525960

5;Hughesville (3-4);.427253

6;Line Mountain (3-4);.401628

7;Towanda (2-5);.375087

8 Wellsboro (1-6);.322963

9;North Penn-Mansfield (1-6);.316345

10;Wyalusing Valley (2-5);.259901

Class A

(top 4e4 qualify)

Rank;Team (record);Rating

1;Canton Area (7-0);.685707

2;Muncy (6-0);.681576

3;South Williamsport (3-3);.463595

4;Northwest (5-2);.460679

5;Montgomery (1-6);.262078

Note: Bucktail opted out of the playoffs.

pennlive.com rankings

CLASS 6A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev

1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);5-1;1

2.;Garnet Valley (1);7-0;2

3.;Emmaus (11);7-0;3

4.;State College (6);7-0;4

5.;Coatesville (1);6-0;5

6.;Harrisburg (3);5-1;6

7.;Downingtown East (1);6-1;7

8.;Nazareth (11);6-1;8

9.;Cumberland Valley (3);6-1;9

10.;North Allegheny (7);6-1;10

Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 5-2, Central York (3) 6-1, Hempfield (3) 6-1, McDowell (10) 5-2, Northampton (11) 7-0, Pennsbury (1) 6-1.

CLASS 5A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev

1.;Upper Dublin (1);7-0;1

2.;Imhotep Charter (12);3-2;2

3.;Exeter Township (3);7-0;3

4.;Strath Haven (1);7-0;5

5.;Roman Catholic (12);6-1;6

6.;Chester (1);7-0;7

7.;Bethel Park (7);6-1;10

8.;Solanco (3);7-0;8

9.;Cathedral Prep (10);5-2;9

10.;Gateway (7);6-1;NR

Teams to watch: Elizabethtown (3) 6-1, Peters Township (7) 6-1, Pine-Richland (7) 4-3, Southern Lehigh (11) 6-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 6-1.

CLASS 4A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev

1.;Aliquippa (7);6-0;1

2.;Bishop McDevitt (3);5-1;2

3.;Jersey Shore (4);7-0;3

4.;Central Valley (7);7-0 ;4

5.;McKeesport (7);7-0;6

6.;Manheim Central (3);7-0;7

7.;Pope John Paul II (1);7-0;8

8.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);6-1;NR

9.;Meadville (10);6-1;5

10.;Armstrong (7);6-1;9

Teams to watch: Allentown C.C. (11) 4-3, Bonner-Prendergast (12) 5-1, Highlands (7) 7-0, Valley View (2) 6-1, West Allegheny (7) 6-1.

CLASS 3A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev

1.;Wyomissing (3);7-0;1

2.;Danville (4);7-0;2

3.;Elizabeth Forward (7);7-0;3

4.;Belle Vernon (7);4-2;4

5.;Loyalsock (4);6-1;5

6.;Avonworth (7);6-1;6

7.;Penn Cambria (6);7-0;7

8.;Lancaster Catholic (3);7-0;8

9.;West Perry (3);7-0;10

10.;Northwestern Lehigh (11);6-1;NR

Teams to watch: Freeport (7) 6-1, Hamburg (3) 6-1, North Schuylkill (11) 5-2, Oil City (10) 5-2.

CLASS 2A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev

1.;Farrell (10);6-1;1

2.;Mount Carmel (4);7-0;2

3.;Richland Township (6);7-0;3

4.;Lakeland (2);7-0;4

5.;Steel Valley (7);6-0;6

6.;Berlin Brothersvalley (5);7-0;7

7.;Beaver Falls (7);6-1;8

8.;Serra Catholic (7);6-1;10

9.;Troy Area (4);7-0;NR

10.;Westinghouse (8);6-0;NR

Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 5-2, Neshannock (7) 6-1, Sharpsville (10) 6-1, Southern Columbia (4) 5-2, Sto-Rox (7) 4-2.

CLASS A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Prev

1.;Canton (4);7-0;1

2.;Steelton-Highspire (3);5-1;2

3.;Bishop Canevin (7);6-1;3

4.;Tri-Valley (11);7-0;5

5.;Reynolds (10);6-1;6

6.;Muncy (4);6-0;7

7.;Redbank Valley (9);7-0;8

8.;Penns Manor (6);7-0;9

9.;Eisenhower (10);7-0;10

10.;Northern Lehigh (11);6-1;NR

Teams to watch: Belmont Charter (12) 6-1, Laurel (7) 6-1, Northern Bedford (5) 7-0, South Side Area (7) 7-0, Windber (5) 6-1.

Tags

Trending Video