HIGH SCHOOL
pennlive rankings
CLASS 6A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);2-1;1
2.;Pittsburgh C.C. (7);3-0;2
3.;North Allegheny (7);3-0;3
4.;Parkland (11);3-0;4
5.;Central Bucks West (1);3-0;6
6.;Nazareth (11);3-0;7
7.;Central York (3);3-0;9
8.;Manheim Township (3);3-0;NR
9.;Downingtown East (1);3-0;10
10.;Mount Lebanon (7);3-0;NR
Teams to watch: Central Dauphin (3) 2-1, Garnet Valley (1) 2-1, Harrisburg (3) 2-1, Spring-Ford (1) 3-0, State College (6) 1-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Imhotep Charter (12);3-0;1
2.;West Chester Rustin (1);2-0;3
3.;Penn Hills (7);3-0;5
4.;Roman Catholic (12);3-0;4
5.;Cathedral Prep (10);1-1;6
6.;Exeter Township (3);3-0;9
7.;Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1);2-0;8
8.;Strath Haven (1);3-0;7
9.;Peters Township (7);3-0;10
10.;Pine-Richland (7);1-2;2
Teams to watch: Cocalico (3) 2-1, Southern Lehigh (11) 3-0, Upper St. Clair (7) 3-0, Whitehall (11) 2-1.
CLASS 4A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Bishop McDevitt (3);3-0;1
2.;Aliquippa (7);2-0;2
3.;Thomas Jefferson (7);3-0;3
4.;Allentown C.C. (11);3-0;6
5.;Pope John Paul II (1);3-0;5
6.;Jersey Shore (4);2-0-1;9
7.;Selinsgrove (4);2-0-1;10
8. McKeesport (7);2-1;7
9. Manheim Central (3);2-1;4
10.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);3-0;NR
Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 2-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-0, Bonner-Prendergast (12) 1-1, Central Valley (7) 2-1, Twin Valley (3) 3-0.
CLASS 3A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Belle Vernon (7);2-0;1
2.;Wyomissing (3);3-0;2
3.;Avonworth (7);3-0;4
4.;Neumann-Goretti (12);1-1;5
5.;Scranton Prep (2);3-0;6
6.;Loyalsock (4);2-1;3
7.;North Schuylkill (11);2-1;7
8.;Danville (4);3-0;8
9.;West Perry (3);3-0;9
10.;Central (6);3-0;10
Teams to watch: Beaver Area (7) 3-0, Elizabeth-Forward (7) 3-0, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-0, Sharon (10) 3-0, St. Mary’s (9) 3-0.
CLASS 2A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Southern Columbia (4);3-0;1
2.;Farrell (10);3-0;2
3.;Westinghouse (8);2-0;4
4.;Trinity (3);2-1;3
5.;Richland (6);3-0;6
6.;Mount Carmel (4);2-1;7
7.;Central Clarion (9);3-0;8
8.;Bald Eagle Area (6);3-0;9
9.;Washington (7);3-0;NR
10.;Troy (4);3-0;NR
Teams to watch: Dunmore (2) 2-1, Executive Education (11) 2-1, Imani Christian (7) 2-1, Steel Valley (1-1), Williams Valley (11) 2-1.
CLASS A
Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Steelton-Highspire (3);3-0;1
2.;Bishop Canevin (7);2-0;2
3.;Canton (4);3-0;3
4.;Northern Bedford (5);3-0;4
5.;Lackawanna Trail (2);3-0;6
6.;Brockway (9);3-0;7
7.;Windber (5);3-0;8
8.;Minersville (11);3-0;9
9.;Redbank Valley (9);3-0;10
10.;Cornell (7);3-0;NR
Teams to watch: Greensburg C.C. (7) 2-1, Lakeview (10) 3-0, Muncy (4) 2-1, Rochester (7) 2-0, South Side (7) 3-0.
District 4 Power Rankings
Class 4A (top four qualify)
Team (record); Pwr.rating
1. Jersey Shore (2-0-1);.706
2. Selinsgrove (2-0-1);.622
3. Milton (2-1);.559
4. Shamokin (1-2);.453
5. Shikellamy (1-2);.414
6. CMVT (1-2);.414
Class 3A (top eight qualify)
Team (record); Pwr.rating
1. Danville (3-0);.631
2. Loyalsock (2-1);.623
3. Montoursville (2-1);.573
4. Lewisburg (1-2);.441
5. Mifflinburg (2-1);.435
6. Cowanesque Valley (2-1);.429
7. Athens (1-2);.367
8. Warrior Run (0-3);.288
9. Central Columbia (0-3);.280
10. Midd-West (0-3);.241
Class 2A (top eight qualify)
Team (record); Pwr.rating
1. Southern Columbia (3-0);.715
2. Troy (3-0);.666
3. Mount Carmel (2-1);.528
4. Wyalusing (2-1);.491
5. Towanda (2-1);.489
6. Hughesville (2-1);.434
7. Wellsboro (1-2);.429
8. Line Mountain (1-2);.418
9. North Penn-Mansfield (0-3);.360
10. Bloomsburg (0-3);.317
Class A
Team (record); Pwr.rating
1. South Williamsport (3-0);.663
2. Canton (3-0);.629
3. Bucktail (3-0);.590
4. Sayre (0-1);.410
5. Northwest (1-2);.336
6. Muncy (1-1);.314
7. Montgomery (0-3);.303