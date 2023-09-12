HIGH SCHOOL

pennlive rankings

CLASS 6A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);2-1;1

2.;Pittsburgh C.C. (7);3-0;2

3.;North Allegheny (7);3-0;3

4.;Parkland (11);3-0;4

5.;Central Bucks West (1);3-0;6

6.;Nazareth (11);3-0;7

7.;Central York (3);3-0;9

8.;Manheim Township (3);3-0;NR

9.;Downingtown East (1);3-0;10

10.;Mount Lebanon (7);3-0;NR

Teams to watch: Central Dauphin (3) 2-1, Garnet Valley (1) 2-1, Harrisburg (3) 2-1, Spring-Ford (1) 3-0, State College (6) 1-1.

CLASS 5A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Imhotep Charter (12);3-0;1

2.;West Chester Rustin (1);2-0;3

3.;Penn Hills (7);3-0;5

4.;Roman Catholic (12);3-0;4

5.;Cathedral Prep (10);1-1;6

6.;Exeter Township (3);3-0;9

7.;Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1);2-0;8

8.;Strath Haven (1);3-0;7

9.;Peters Township (7);3-0;10

10.;Pine-Richland (7);1-2;2

Teams to watch: Cocalico (3) 2-1, Southern Lehigh (11) 3-0, Upper St. Clair (7) 3-0, Whitehall (11) 2-1.

CLASS 4A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Bishop McDevitt (3);3-0;1

2.;Aliquippa (7);2-0;2

3.;Thomas Jefferson (7);3-0;3

4.;Allentown C.C. (11);3-0;6

5.;Pope John Paul II (1);3-0;5

6.;Jersey Shore (4);2-0-1;9

7.;Selinsgrove (4);2-0-1;10

8. McKeesport (7);2-1;7

9. Manheim Central (3);2-1;4

10.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);3-0;NR

Teams to watch: Armstrong (7) 2-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 3-0, Bonner-Prendergast (12) 1-1, Central Valley (7) 2-1, Twin Valley (3) 3-0.

CLASS 3A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Belle Vernon (7);2-0;1

2.;Wyomissing (3);3-0;2

3.;Avonworth (7);3-0;4

4.;Neumann-Goretti (12);1-1;5

5.;Scranton Prep (2);3-0;6

6.;Loyalsock (4);2-1;3

7.;North Schuylkill (11);2-1;7

8.;Danville (4);3-0;8

9.;West Perry (3);3-0;9

10.;Central (6);3-0;10

Teams to watch: Beaver Area (7) 3-0, Elizabeth-Forward (7) 3-0, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 3-0, Sharon (10) 3-0, St. Mary’s (9) 3-0.

CLASS 2A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Southern Columbia (4);3-0;1

2.;Farrell (10);3-0;2

3.;Westinghouse (8);2-0;4

4.;Trinity (3);2-1;3

5.;Richland (6);3-0;6

6.;Mount Carmel (4);2-1;7

7.;Central Clarion (9);3-0;8

8.;Bald Eagle Area (6);3-0;9

9.;Washington (7);3-0;NR

10.;Troy (4);3-0;NR

Teams to watch: Dunmore (2) 2-1, Executive Education (11) 2-1, Imani Christian (7) 2-1, Steel Valley (1-1), Williams Valley (11) 2-1.

CLASS A

Rank;Team (district);Record;Previous

1.;Steelton-Highspire (3);3-0;1

2.;Bishop Canevin (7);2-0;2

3.;Canton (4);3-0;3

4.;Northern Bedford (5);3-0;4

5.;Lackawanna Trail (2);3-0;6

6.;Brockway (9);3-0;7

7.;Windber (5);3-0;8

8.;Minersville (11);3-0;9

9.;Redbank Valley (9);3-0;10

10.;Cornell (7);3-0;NR

Teams to watch: Greensburg C.C. (7) 2-1, Lakeview (10) 3-0, Muncy (4) 2-1, Rochester (7) 2-0, South Side (7) 3-0.

District 4 Power Rankings

Class 4A (top four qualify)

Team (record); Pwr.rating

1. Jersey Shore (2-0-1);.706

2. Selinsgrove (2-0-1);.622

3. Milton (2-1);.559

4. Shamokin (1-2);.453

5. Shikellamy (1-2);.414

6. CMVT (1-2);.414

Class 3A (top eight qualify)

Team (record); Pwr.rating

1. Danville (3-0);.631

2. Loyalsock (2-1);.623

3. Montoursville (2-1);.573

4. Lewisburg (1-2);.441

5. Mifflinburg (2-1);.435

6. Cowanesque Valley (2-1);.429

7. Athens (1-2);.367

8. Warrior Run (0-3);.288

9. Central Columbia (0-3);.280

10. Midd-West (0-3);.241

Class 2A (top eight qualify)

Team (record); Pwr.rating

1. Southern Columbia (3-0);.715

2. Troy (3-0);.666

3. Mount Carmel (2-1);.528

4. Wyalusing (2-1);.491

5. Towanda (2-1);.489

6. Hughesville (2-1);.434

7. Wellsboro (1-2);.429

8. Line Mountain (1-2);.418

9. North Penn-Mansfield (0-3);.360

10. Bloomsburg (0-3);.317

Class A

Team (record); Pwr.rating

1. South Williamsport (3-0);.663

2. Canton (3-0);.629

3. Bucktail (3-0);.590

4. Sayre (0-1);.410

5. Northwest (1-2);.336

6. Muncy (1-1);.314

7. Montgomery (0-3);.303

Tags

Trending Video