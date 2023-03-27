BLOOMSBURG — Zeb Hufnagle struck out 14 in six strong innings, and Mifflinburg scored two runs in the fourth inning to break a tie in a 5-1 victory over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Monday.
Andrew Diehl had an RBI single in the top of the second for the Wildcats, while Bloomsburg's Sam Staile tripled and stole home in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 1-1.
In the Mifflinburg fourth, Luke Rakovec singled, stole second, moved to third on Jarrett Miller's groundout, and scored on Tanner Zimmerman's groundout to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. Diehl followed with a single, and came around to score on an error for a 3-1 lead.
Still 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Bloomsburg got runners to second and third with no outs, but Hufnagle struck out the next three hitters on 10 pitches to end the threat.
Lucas Whittaker added a sacrifice fly and Lane Hook had RBI single in the seventh for the Wildcats (3-0).
Staile took the loss, striking out nine and walking four. It was the opener for Bloomsburg.
Mifflinburg 5, Bloomsburg 1
Mifflinburg;010;200;2 — 5-5-1
Bloomsburg;010;000;0 — 1-5-3
Zeb Hufnagle, Lucas Kurtz (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Sam Staile, Bradyn Zeisloft (7) and Hughie Curran.
WP: Hufnagle; LP: Staile.
Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl, 2-for-4, run, RBI.
Bloomsburg: Liam Zentner, 1-for-3, double; Staile, 2-for-2, triple, run.