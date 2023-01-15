PHILADELPHIA — Just under 48 hours after the men's team upset undefeated Catholic on the road, the Susquehanna women's team kept pace early with undefeated Scranton at the Landmark Conference showcase at the famed Palestra on Sunday afternoon.
Tied at 16-16 after one period, the Royals exploded in the second quarter for a 64-48 win over the River Hawks.
Susquehanna (5-10 overall, 0-4 LC) started hot from beyond the arc, hitting three early 3's to build an 11-5 lead on Kaitlyn Lynch's trey with 4:05 left in the first quarter. The River Hawks would lead by five at 14-9 when Julia Pinckert hit her second 3-pointer of the opening quarter. Pinckert would score eight of her 10 points in the first 7:12 of the game.
The Royals would rally to tie the game at 16-16 with 41 seconds left in the opening quarter. When Bridget Monaghan hit a jumper with 9:22 left in the first half, it gave the Royals an 18-16 lead. Monaghan, who led Division III in 3-point shooting in the 2021-22 season, shot just 1-of-16 from the floor, including 0-of-4 from beyond the arc.
That bucket sparked a 23-6 run by Scranton key by Maddie Hartnett, who had eight points, two steals and an assist in the spurt. Samantha Rajza knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:22 left in the second quarter to give the Royals (15-0, 4-0) a 39-22 lead.
Susquehanna had one run in them in the third quarter. Kaci Kranson made two foul shots with 7:31 left in the third quarter to give Scranton a 15-point lead when the River Hawks went on a 8-3 spurt to cut the Scranton lead to nine on a Julia Roth foul shot made 47-38 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
The River Hawks had two chances to draw closer but missed a 3-pointer and jumper on its next two trips. Kranson would hit a foul shot to push the lead back to 10, and Susquehanna never got closer the rest of the way.
Maddy Ryan led four Scranton players in double figures with 13 points. Kranson finished with 12 points. Hartnett had 11 points off the bench, and Rajza chipped in 10 points.
Olivia Brandt led the River Hawks with 13 points off the bench, while Pinckert and Lynch each finished with 10 points. Roth had 12 rebounds, and Pinckert had double-double with 11 boards.
However, Scranton outrebounded the River Hawks, 52-41.
Landmark Conference Showcase
at the Palestra, Philadelphia
Scranton 64, Susquehanna 48
Susquehanna (5-10)
Julia Pinckert 4-11 0-0 10; Kaitlyn Lynch 4-11 1-1 10; Kenzie Salvaggi 2-13 2-4 8; Julia Roth 2-10 1-3 5; Isabella Schwabe 1-1 0-0 2; Olivia Brandt 5-11 2-4 13; Lauren Klein 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 6-12 48.
Scranton (15-0)
Maddy Ryan 3-11 7-7 13; Kaci Kranson 5-11 2-2 12; Samantha Rajza 4-12 0-0 10; Hannah Angelini 2-7 0-0 5; Bridget Monaghan 1-16 2-2 4; Maddie Hartnett 4-9 0-0 11; Sara Walsh 1-1 2-2 4; Allie Lynch 1-2 0-0 3; Emma Duerr 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-69 15-15 64.
Halftime: Scranton, 41-28. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 6-19 (Pinckert 2-5; Lynch 1-3; Selvaggi 2-8; Brandt 1-3); Scranton 7-21 (Kranson 0-1; Rajza 2-6; Angelini 1-3; Monaghan 0-4; Hartnett 3-5; Lynch 1-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 41 (Roth 12); Scranton 52 (Angelini 12); Assists: Susquehanna 15 (Roth 5); Scranton 12 (Rajza 6); Steals: Susquehanna 8 (Roth 3); Scranton 14 (Angelini 4); Turnovers: Susquehanna 19, Scranton 12; Total fouls: Susquehanna 18, Scranton 12. Fouled out: Schwabe. Technical fouls: none. A-n/a