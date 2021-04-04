A handful of teams have already competed in meets, but the girls track and field season in the Valley begins in earnest this week.
Coming off a 2020 season that was canceled due to safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Valley coaches face a lot of questions about how their teams will perform.
“This year will be a huge challenge for all teams,” Shamokin coach David Kopitsky Jr. said.
A big part of the challenge stems from having two grades of athletes who have never competed in a high school meet.
“I think the biggest effect of the cancellation last year is technically having two freshman classes,” Mount Carmel coach Ana Ditchey said. “We are fortunate to have a junior high program which gives many of them some experience, but we have a big gap to fill in catching up.”
Perhaps no program was hurt more by not having a 2020 season than Milton. The Black Panthers had a talented five-girl Class of 2020 that coach Rod Harris believed gave his program a chance to win its first district title.
“It has been very difficult trying to prepare for this season because we didn’t have a season last year, and are two years out from our last competitions,” Harris said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to transition our younger athletes into leadership roles once last year’s class graduated. It now is as if we have two freshman classes with inexperience. It will be very difficult to catch up due to no season last year.”
Another effect of the pandemic has been that some Valley teams have smaller rosters than usual this season.
“Our numbers are small this year because of the state of our circumstances,” said Warrior Run coach Scott Hoffman, who also noted that the Defenders are redoing their stadium. “The kids know that every day will be a little different, and we need to adjust to each challenge. That being said, the kids have a great attitude and have been working hard each day.”
Several members of the Warrior Run girls track and field team used not having a season last year as motivation to claim the state cross-country title in the fall. Hoffman said he expects those runners to help the Defenders be strong in distance and middle-distance races.
Mike Farronato, Shikellamy’s first-year coach, said the early part of the season would be about building for the end of the season.
“I’ve been coaching now for over 25 years, and this year is different, to say the least,” Farronato said. “The No. 1 goal for the year is for the athletes to have a safe and healthy year. We need to use the first half of the year to train for the second half of the season.”
Having their teams performing their best late in the season was a common refrain from Valley coaches.
“As far as our upperclassmen, I think we just need to dust the cobwebs off,” Ditchey said. “The one thing that hasn’t changed is their work ethic. These girls are excited to be back and ready to put in the work. They have two years to make up for in one season.”
One key to success this season is having upperclassmen, who competed two or three years ago and return.
“We’re really lucky this year to have a pretty good senior in about all our events,” said first-year Selinsgrove coach Mike Stebila, who has 14 juniors and seniors on his roster. “It will allow us to bring along two classes of newcomers due to COVID.”
Longtime Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa said he was happy with the experience his team returned, as well.
“We return a squad with many juniors and seniors who were part of the 2019 District 4 2A team runners-up,” Espinosa said. “Our team is comprised of excellent leaders, and hard-working, focused athletes.”
Milton and Mifflinburg are among the Valley teams that are looking at youthful rosters.
“This year is an interesting year (as) more than half of our team has never competed in a track and field meet,” Mifflinburg coach Jeremiah Allen said. “That is a challenge, but it is also exciting because there is so much potential. ... With all of this youth, we will plan on working toward a successful future.”
Harris said he expected this to be a rebuilding year for the Black Panthers.
“We are excited for the challenge, and can’t wait to see what our young athletes can accomplish,” Harris said.
The biggest thing, though, is the coaches and athletes are happy to have a chance to compete again.
“Our girls are looking forward to competing this season,” first-year Danville coach Tina Bartholomew said.
“We are taking an attitude of gratitude this season,” Espinosa said. “We all missed out on opportunities last spring, and have had to work through our feelings of loss, but now the girls are excited and hungry for this track season.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
(Valley capsules)
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
MIFFLINBURG
Coach: Jeremiah Allen
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Cailynn Blannard, fr.; Taylor Frederick, fr.; Sarah Fritz, fr.; Emma Hyder, fr.; Annika Klinefelter, fr.; Kylei Martin, fr.; Laine Martin, fr.; Hailey Mook, fr.; Nakiya Sanders, fr.; Ally Shaffer, fr.; Elizabeth Sheesley, fr.; Kaylee Swartzlander, fr.; Mackenzie Vasbinder, fr.; Marissa Allen, so.; Taylor Beachy, so.; Katrina Bennage, so.; Jocelyn Bingaman, so.; Maria Darrup, so.; Cassie Ebersole, so.; Sarah Herrera, so.; Kendall Houtz, so.; Lydia Knepp, so.; Taylor Koch, so.; Cassidy McClintock, so.; Avery Metzger, so.; Kilee Reynolds, so.; Meg Shively, so.; Ella Shuck, so.; Rebecca Straub, so.; Sophi Walter-Ramer, so.; Lauryn Whiting, so.; Kristi Benfield, jr.; Avery Dewire, jr.; Rachel Erickson, jr.; Jenna Haines, jr.; Makenna Hauger, jr.; Claire Hayes, jr.; Leigh Marks, jr.; Anna McClintock, jr.; Paige Rhyne, jr.; Jadyn Rothermel, jr.; Adelynn Schlegel, jr.; Emily Walls, jr.; Makayla Weber, jr.; Peyton Yocum, jr.; Alyssa Fogle, sr.; Julia Haines, sr.; Elaine Oberheim, sr.; Rebecca Reimer, sr.; Kailie Stephens, sr.; Olivia Walter, sr.; Chelsea Young, sr.
SELINSGROVE
Coach: Mike Stebila
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Cierra Adams, jr.; Carly Aument, fr.; Leigha Barnwell, fr.; Ava Blair, fr.; Annalise Bond, sr.; Lynley Burke, fr.; Alayna Davis, so.; Emily Davis, fr.; Lilian Deaton, so.; Avery DiFazio, jr.; Regan Drasher, fr.; Kyleigh Elsayed, sr.; Katelyn Estep, fr.; Lexi Felty, fr.; Maddy Fertig, fr.; Maria Gates, fr.; Emily Gelnett, fr.; Nicole Gelnett, jr.; Olivia Hoffman, fr.; Anna Kratzer, so.; Shaela Kruskie, fr.; Alaina Liesenfeld, fr.; Laura Malehorn, sr.; Breia Mayes, jr.; Erin Merwine, fr.; Maryrose Molina-Shuman, jr.; Emma Naugle, sr.; Abby Parise, fr.; Delaney Parker, fr.; McKenna Parker, so.; Lilian Poust, sr.; Carolyn Proger, so.; Siena Rodgers, fr.; Kyanna Sanchez, fr.; Alexis Savidge, so.; Madison Stebila, sr.; Zoe Tomko, sr.; Leah Toskey, jr.; Klio Wagner, so.; Carley Youngman, jr.; Sydney Youngman, fr.
SHAMOKIN
Coach: Dave Kopitsky Jr.
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Emilee Bland; Madison Bridy; Katlyn Brunson; Gina Carapelluci; Faith Carpenter; Grace Carpenter; Cassandra Drumheiser; Madison Frey; Gabby Wagner; Savana Gordon; Kayla Harvey; Olivia Leavens; Kennedy Kerstetter; Emma Kramer; Gabby Kurtz; Karrah Kurtz; Madison Lippay; Diana Martinez; Desiree Michaels; Grace Nazih; Madysyn Nolter; Rileigh Nowroskl; Carly Nye; Lyla Bellis; Kennedy Petrovitch; Payten Puttmann; Megan Roman; Rosey Roman; Molly Rossnock; Sadey Seroski; Cadence Shaffer; Aubrey Shultz; Gianna Sinopoli; Destiny Smith; Camry Steinhart; Haelee Taylor; Stacy Radomski; Ally Waugh; Maddy Waugh; Elizabeth Zalar; Maggie Zimmerman; Gabby Wagner; Gabby Thomas.
SHIKELLAMY
Coach: Mike Farronato
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Lily Campbell, fr.; Alexis Cox, fr.; Mikalah Gordon, fr.; Adelyn Henry, fr.; Sydney Jones, fr.; Lauryn Michaels, fr.; Eli Ronk, fr.; Olivia Solomon, fr.; Renee Benfer, so.; Allison Bottiger, so.; Claudia Bucher, so.; Olivia Dewalt, so.; Ana Elliot, so.; Sophia Feathers, so.; Brianna Hennett, so.; Cameron Hoover, so.; Asayshe Hunter, so.; Lexie Merchlinsky, so.; Mya Willard-Miller, so.; Metzly Rivera, so.; Cassi Ronk, so.; Jordan Badman, jr.; Gabby Bradigan, jr.; Emma Bronowicz, jr.; Kyra Brosious, jr.; Meghan Bussey, jr.; Averi Dodge, jr.; Wiley Egan, jr.; Jomaris Fernandez, jr.; Kelsie Fisher, jr.; Abagael Higley, jr.; Alyssa Keeley, jr.; Brianna Massey, jr.; Melanie Minnier, jr.; Kyleigh Price, jr.; Melia Raker, jr.; Madison Shaffer, jr.; Zoe Betz, sr.; Jaslyn Diaz Vazquez, sr.; Jordan Moten, sr.; Emma Strausser, sr.; Emily Wetzel, sr.
DIVISION II
DANVILLE
Coach: Tina Bartholomew
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Theresa Amarante, so.; Jenna Angel, sr.; Brianna Appleman, sr.; Coyla Bartholomew, jr.; Hannah Bartholomew, fr.; Victoria Bartholomew, fr.; Chloe Benner, so.; Sarah Bhanushali, so.; Ava Blansfield, jr.; Sara Bowen, sr.; Maren Bowman, fr.; Jordan Brookhart, sr.; Emily Chillis, fr.; Chloe Drabant, fr.; Briannan Eckard, sr.; Caillie Fish, sr.; Marcela Garcia, sr.; Madeline Hand, sr.; Lauryn Hawkins, jr.; Mary Holmes, jr.; Isabella Johns, so.; Jedda Levy, jr.; Riley Maloney, sr.; Abbygail Mosley, so.; Jill Nied, fr.; Emma Parker, fr.; Grace Petrick, sr.; Gracie Root, sr.; Brenna Ross, so.; Sarah Sharp, so.; Alivia Shen, fr.; Gracie Shultz, fr.; Alexis Snover, fr.; Kendall Thompson, sr.; Angela Weng, so.; Brooke Woll, fr.; Zoe Zola, sr.
LEWISBURG
Coach: Michael Espinosa
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alexus Ayala, so.; Olivia Beattie, jr.; Taryn Beers, sr.; Jenna Binney, fr.; Kyra Binney, jr.; Siena Brazier, jr.; Grace Bruckhart, so.; Hazel Buonopane, so.; Autumn Campbell, fr.; Madison Cardello, jr.; Kishbelle Castro Alvarez, fr.; Alyssa Coleman, jr.; Katelyn Coleman, jr.; Maggie Daly, jr.; Madison Downs, sr.; Saniya Edens, sr.; Grace Evans, jr.; Summer Evans, fr.; Brenna Ewig, fr.; Ryleigh Faust, sr.; Emma Freeman, jr.; Sophia Freeman, so.; Ariana Garcia-Easton, so.; Erica Haefner, so.; Morgan Harris, sr.; Asha Hohmuth, so.; Livia Holthus, so.; Delaney Humphrey, sr.; Olivia Humphrey, sr.; Madeline Ikeler, so.; Kathleen Kelley, fr.; Liberty Justice-Dean, jr.; Amelia Kiepke, sr.; Isabelle Kim, fr.; Bridget Kinnaman, jr.; Layla Lachhab, fr.; Mikayla Long, so.; Sarah Mahoney, sr.; Elena Malone, jr.; Sophie Martin, so.; Kathleen McTammany, jr.; Munayyah Meredith, sr.; Ella Mirshahi, fr.; Hannah Mirshahi, sr.; Marissa Paul, so.; Carina Pavlov, jr.; Jiali Pickering, sr.; Valeria Riley, fr.; Gabriella Rosenberg, so.; Rorie Sangster, jr.; Emmilou Schumacher, so.; Mary Shaffer, sr.; Talia Sokol, fr.; Torrence Spicher, so.; Madeleine Still, so.; Brooklyn Thompson, fr.; Laura Tranquillo, fr.; Ayra Tufail, jr.; Vivian Vance, fr.; Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, jr.; Samantha Wakeman, so.; Grace Walsh, sr.; Sofia Waughen, sr.; Medha Yenireddy, jr.; Nia Young, fr.
MIDD-WEST
Coach: Jason Gemberling
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Lana Aitkins, fr.; Emily Bickel, fr.; Lydia Bowersox, jr.; Nicole Brouse, fr.; Emily Dalawy, jr.; Makenna Dietz, sr.; Leah Ferster, sr.; Logan Graf, sr.; Alyssa Heckman, fr.; Alyssa Hoover, so.; Courtney Kemberling, sr.; Delaney Klingler, so.; Laura Kratzer, so.; Samantha Landis, fr.; Emma Martin, so.; Lana Plummer, so.; Camryn Pyle, fr.; Vanessa Regester, sr.; Chloe Sauer, so.; Tayla Schreffler, jr.; Claire Sellers, fr.; Emma Shellenberger, sr.; Kirsten Stauffer, sr.; Rylee Weaver, so.; Rebecca Yount, so.; Samantha Zechman, fr.
MILTON
Coach: Rod Harris
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Karenza Musser, sr.; Contessa Watchey-Francke, sr.; Kathryn Weaver, sr.; Regina Wendt, sr.; Alexis Beaver, jr.; Janae Bergey, jr.; Alexis Berkheimer, jr.; Laurel Bower, jr.; Riley Godown, jr.; Kelly Hause, jr.; Jacklyn Hopple, jr.; Jillian Hopple, jr.; Mackenzi McBride, jr.; Riley Murray, jr.; Aaliyah Myers, jr.; Kyla Rovenolt, jr.; Anita Shek, jr.; Ella Swartzentruber, jr.; Leah Walter, jr.; Patience Benshoff, so.; Sara Dewyer, so.; Emma East, so.; Carly Neidig, so.; Morgan Reiner, so.; Gwendolynn Robinson, so.; Ryen Roush, so.; Maura Short, so.; Alivia Snyder, so.; Sierra Straub, so.; Justianna Swank-Leach, so.; Aliana Ayala, fr.; Hilhary Baez, fr.; Alayna Chappell, fr.; Lydia Crawford, fr.; Mercedez Farr, fr.; Brianna Gordner, fr.; Joleen Hendricks, fr.; Abigail Hopple, fr.; Mackenzie Lopez, fr.; Audrie Nicholas, fr.; Abigail Saber, fr.; Leah Willow, fr.
DIVISION III
MOUNT CARMEL
Coach: Ana Ditchey
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Hannah Benedict, fr.; Ava Chapman, fr.; Kaiden Chikotas, fr.; Paityn Moyer, fr.; Alexa Nowroski, fr.; Sydney Reed, fr.; Charity Vellner, fr.; Kira Wesloskie, fr.; Avery Dowkus, so.; Karli Madison, so.; Stosh Lapotsky, so.; Alexys O’Donnell, so.; Julia Pitcavage, so.; Jenna Pizzoli, so.; Alyssa Reisinger, so.; Chloe Rishel, so.; Leah Shedleski, so.; Sarah Sosky, so.; Haley Sypniewski, so.; Isabella Trujillo, so.; Mia Chapman, jr.; Brynn Evert, jr.; Molly Petrucci, jr.; Caroline Fletcher, sr.; Peyton Kehler, sr.; Talia Mazzatesta, sr.; Claudia Morris, sr.; Amara Pellowski, sr.; Dani Rae Renno, sr.; Emily Shaffer, sr.; Lauren Shedleski, sr.; Emma Shimko, sr.; Gia Yancoskie, sr.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Coach: Trent Donlan
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Partial roster: Myranda Malacusky; Lohren Gehret; Kate Moncavage; Camryn Kirkner; Kylee Danglovich; Payton Wisloski; Heather Cecco; Ali Griscavage; Rhyse Pursel.
WARRIOR RUN
Coach: Scott Hoffman
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Aura Atkinson, fr.; Hailey Carper, fr.; Sienna Dunkleberger, fr.; Kelsey Hoffman, fr.; Peyton Ranck, fr.; Sage Dunkleberger, so.; Lindsey Trapani, so.; Kayleigh Bausinger, jr.; Cadence Gardiner, jr.; Alayna Wilkins, jr.; Alyssa Hoffman, sr.; Sydney Hoffman, sr.; Mikaela Majcher, sr.; Emma Miller, sr.; Alanna Ranck, sr.; Savannah Robbins, sr.; Mya Shoemaker, sr.; Lauren Trapani, sr.; Jess Vognetz, sr.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
EAST JUNIATA
Coach: Johnna Towsey
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Andrea Baer; Rayvin Bassler; Cadee Becker; Samantha Durst; Kierstyn Fogle; Brianna Henry; Victoria Koehler; Danika Lucas; Andrea Maneval; Leah Sankey; Marin Varner.
GREENWOOD
Coach: Barbara Sheaffer
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Roster: Brinley Baer, fr.; Deanna Bailey, sr.; Amiah Barner, fr.; Shyla Benner, jr.; Shelby Bowen, so.; Leah Bryner, sr.; Kiersten Burch, sr.; Olivia Clegg, fr.; Morgan Deiter, so.; Tori Egy, sr.; Danielle Failor, jr.; Emily Finton, so.; Jessica Fleisher, jr.; Oliva Gainer, so.; Katya Galkowski, sr.; Maya Gantt, fr.; Brooke Gothel, so.; Raven Hemperly, fr.; Donnamae Hershberger, fr.; Mina Himmelberger, so.; Emily Hixson, jr.; Allison Howell, so.; Rylee Hoy, fr.; Katelyn Huston, sr.; Sophia Jezewski, fr.; Megan Keefer, so.; Gabby Kichman, sr.; Sophia Lawler, so.; Nicole Lepore, so.; Naomi Lyter, fr.; Hazel Miller, sr.; Aubrey Mullany, so.; Montana Paul, sr.; Katrina Platt, so.; Amiyah Priebe, sr.; Leah Ritzman, fr.; Emma Rolston, jr.; Tatum Rothermal, so.; Rayleen Rumberger, fr.; Hayley Schreiber, so.; Ella Seiber, so.; Sophia Shoemaker, sr.; Kylie Shomper, fr.; Emily Swann, jr.; Larissa Sweigard, fr.; Sarah Tanner, fr.; Abigail Taylor, sr.; Ashlyn Taylor, so.; Olivia Valentine, jr.; Arilis Witmer, fr.; Hailey Womer, sr.; Lia Zurenko, fr.