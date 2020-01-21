The Daily Item
MILTON — Milton caught fire in the second quarter, scoring a season-high 34 points, but Shikellamy clamped down on defense in the second half to pick up 89-67 Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover win over the Black Panthers on Monday night.
Freshman Xavier Minium scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter for Milton (2-11), including a half-court buzzer-beater to send the Black Panthers into halftime with a 46-37 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Braves limited the Black Panthers to just 10 points, while seven different Shikellamy players scored in the quarter as the Braves scored 27 points to take a 64-56 lead into the final stanza.
Davis Marshall scored 25 points to lead Shikellamy (7-7). Jacob Hernandez chipped in 19 points, while Nate Luciano finished with 11 points.
Shikellamy 89, Milton 67
Shikellamy (7-7) 89
Nate Minnier 1 3-3 5; Davis Marshall 11 2-4 25; Dylan Stevens 3 1-1 7; John Peifer 2 3-4 7; Nate Luciano 4 2-6 11; Jarod VanKirk 2 0-0 6; Jacob Hernandez 7 5-8 19; Chad Blasius 2 1-4 5; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 17-30 89.
3-point goals: VanKirk 2, Marshall, Luciano.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Collin Zechman, Kaden Hoffman.
Milton (2-11) 67
Austin Gainer 1 0-0 3; Kenley Caputo 3 4-4 10; Kyle Wagner 1 2-2 5; Xavier Minium 5 2-2 16; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Ceasar Allen 5 1-5 12; Colton Loreman 2 4-4 8; Jace Brandt 2 2-3 8; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2; Jamir Wilt 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 16-22 67.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Brandt 2, Gainer, Wagner, Allen.
Did not score: Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Carter Lilley, Dom Savidge, Dillan-Guinn Bailey.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 15 22 27 25 — 89
Milton 12 34 10 11 — 67
n Midd-West 80,
Meadowbrook Chr. 40
MILTON — Sophomore guard Braedon Reid scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Mustangs rolled to the nonleague victory.
Hunter Wolfley chipped in 14 points, while Riley Lantz and Isaac Hummel each scored 12. Carter Knepp had eight rebounds and 11 assists for Midd-West (5-9).
Ashton Canelo had 19 points to lead the Lions (4-9).
Midd-West 80, Meadowbrook Christan 40
Midd-West (5-9) 80
Braedon Reid 8 2-2 23; Hunter Wolfley 6 0-2 14; Riley Lantz 4 1-2 12; Cordell Hostetler 3 0-0 6; Carter Knepp 2 0-0 5; Griffen Paige 1 0-2 2; Andrew Oldt 3 0-0 6; Isaac Hummel 5 2-5 12. Totals 32 5-13 80.
3-point goals: Reid 5, Lantz 3, Wolfley 2, Knepp.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Easton Erb, Owen Solomon, Chris Fisher.
Meadowbrook Christian (4-9) 40
CJ Carrier 2 0-0 4; Ashton Canelo 7 4-12 19; Noah Smith 4 0-0 8; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 2; Evan Young 0 0-2 0; Mike Eager 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 2 1-4 5. Totals 17 5-17 40.
3-point goals: Canelo.
Did not score: Mike Smith, Peter Ramirez, Gavin Millett.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 23 22 28 7 — 80
Meadowbrook Chr. 8 16 13 3 — 40
JV: MW, 41-26.
n Lewisburg 49,
Central Mountain 46
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons built a 10-point lead after three quarters, and held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wildcats in the HAC-crossover game.
Nick Shedleski scored 15 points, and Peter Lantz chipped in 13 for Lewisburg (10-5), which snapped a two-game losing skid.
Connor Soo scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Central Mountain (3-9).
Lewisburg 49, Central Mountain 46
Central Mountain (3-9)
Ujjval Adroja 3 0-0 7; Jack Hanna 2 0-1 4; Trevor Adair 2 0-0 6; Connor Soo 6 3-5 18; Zane Probst 2 2-2 6; Evan Baker 2 1-1 5. Totals 17 6-9 46.
3-point goals: Soo 3, Adair 2, Adroja.
Did not score: Nick Long.
Lewisburg (10-5) 49
Dante Sims 1 0-2 2; Cam Michaels 3 2-2 8; Brett Herman 4 0-0 9; Ben Liscum 1 0-0 2; Nick Shedleski 4 5-6 15; Peter Lantz 6 1-2 13. Totals 19 8-12 49.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Herman.
Did not score: Forrest Zelechoski.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 15 0 13 18 — 46
Lewisburg 13 14 11 11 — 49
n Williamsport 59,
Danville 43
WILLIAMSPORT — Nassir Jones scored 19 points to lead the Millionaires to the nonleague win.
Ahmir Ellzy chipped in 11 for Williamsport (5-10).
Jagger Dressler scored 11 points to lead the Ironmen (9-6). Mavin James, who missed three games with an injury, returned to score six points for Danville.
Williamsport 59, Danville 43
Danville (9-6) 43
KJ Riley 3 0-0 7; Connor Kozick 2 0-0 4; Dante Harward 3 2-2 9; Mavin James 2 1-3 6; Brady Hill 0 0-2 0; Jack Smith 2 2-2 6; Jagger Dressler 3 2-2 11. Totals 15 7-11 43.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Riley, Harward.
Did not score: Colton Sidler.
Williamsport (5-10) 59
Ahmir Ellzy 3 4-4 11; Nassir Jones 9 1-2 19; Conner Nyman 0 1-2 1; James Evans-McQuay 2 0-0 4; Al-Kabeer Jason 4 2-3 10; Kenon Brown 2 0-0 4; Marshall Brown 2 0-0 5; Cole Johnson 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 8-11 59
3-point goals: Ellzy, Brown, Johnson.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Danville 10 7 10 16 — 43
Williamsport 14 10 16 17 — 59
JV: Dan, 68-58. High scorers, Dan, Aiden Witkor, 12; Will, Brown, 22.
n Montoursville 55,
Mifflinburg 44
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors used a big second half to break open a tie game at halftime with the Wildcats in a HAC crossover game.
Jake Simms scored 17 points to lead Montoursville (10-2), while Eddie Rodriguez and Hunter Shearer added 10 points.
Isaiah Valentine scored 12 points, while Dylan Doebler and Jake Young added 10 points to lead Mifflinburg (2-11). Valentine returned for the first time since being injured in the opening quarter of the Wildcats’ opener back on Dec. 10.
Montoursville 55, Mifflinburg 44
Mifflinburg (2-11) 44
Dylan Doebler 4 0-0 10; Isaiah Valentine 5 1-3 12; Seth Kline 1 0-0 3; Dante Colon 3 2-2 9; Jake Young 4 2-2 10. 17 5-7 44.
3-point goals: Doebler 2, Valentine, Kline, Colon.
Did not score: Rylee Stahl, Cannon Griffith.
Montoursville (10-2) 55
Eddie Rodriguez 4 1-2 10; Brandon Good 1 0-2 2; Josh Burger 3 0-0 6; Peyton Mussina 1 5-6 8; Jake Simms 7 3-4 17; Hunter Shearer 3 2-2 10; Luke Reeder 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-18 55.
3-point goals: Shearer 2, Rodriguez, Mussina.
Did not score: Joel Verrico.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 14 13 6 11— 44
Montoursville 10 17 10 18 — 55
JV: Montoursville, 44-32. High scorers, MTV, Reeder, 12. Miff, Foster, 11.
n East Juniata 64,
Northumberland Chr. 61
MCALISTERVILLE — Xavier Clement scored a game-high 24 points and converted foul shots down the stretch for East Juniata to hold off Northumberland Christian in a nonleague matchup.
The Tigers scored 19 points in each of the third and fourth quarters to add to a one-point halftime lead.
Aaron Knauss led Northumberland Christian (7-7) with 23 points, while David King and Jack Garvin added 17 and 16, respectively.
Billy Dressler chipped in 15 points in the win.
East Juniata 64,
Northumberland Christian 61
Northumberland Christian 61
Jack Garvin 7 1-2 16, David King 7 1-3 17, Aaron Knauss 9 0-0 23, Luke Snyder 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 3-7 61.
3-point points: Knauss 5, King 2, Garvin.
Did not score: Cole Knauss, Jackson Kelly.
East Juniata 64
Tanner Barth 5 0-0 10, Ethan Rowe 2 0-0 6, Xavier Clement 7 6-6 24, Evan Reichenbach 2 3-6 7, Billy Dressler 5 2-5 15, Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-17 64.
3-point goals: Clement 4, Dressler 3, Rowe 2.
Did not score: Brody Powell.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 14 11 15 21 — 61
East Juniata 11 15 19 19 — 64
JV score: East Juniata 44-36, OT. High scorers: EJ, Smith 14; NC, C. Knauss 15.