MIFFLINBURG — Gabe Greb won at No. 1 singles, and Kellen Beck and Dayton Walter won at No. 1 doubles, but it wasn't enough as Mifflinburg fell to Hughesville in boys tennis action on Wednesday.
Greb won in straight sets at No 1 singles for the Wildcats (1-4) by scores of 6-4, 6-2. Beck and Walter won the first set at No. 1 doubles at love, but fell 6-3 in the second set to Trevor Rothrock and Chase Michael.
The Mifflinburg duo rallied to win the third set, 6-4.
Hughesville 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Gabe Greb (Miff) def. Mikey Dylina, 6-4, 6-2; Mason Thomas (Hugh) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-2, 6-3; Austin McKean (Hugh) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (Miff) def. Trevor Rothrock-Chase Michael, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Reese Moen-Nick Turner (Hugh) def. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig, 6-1, 6-4.