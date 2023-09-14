MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats scored their lone goal in the final five minutes of the game by Sarah Fritz to avoid the shutout on Wednesday.
The team also honored Joslyn Flickinger, a fourth-grade student at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School who passed away earlier this month after sustaining an accidental head injury. All of the Mifflinburg youth soccer teams joined the varsity squad on the field for a moment of silence prior to the game.
"A loss on the field, but we also had a huge win (on Wednesday)," said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. "Our tribute to Joslyn Flickinger was a huge success."