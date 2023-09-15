HUGHESVILLE — The Black Panthers (2-9) were shut out in straight sets against Hughesville on Thursday afternoon.
Milton's duo of Emma King and Emily Waltman had the most competitive match, taking six games in the No. 2 doubles match.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
Singles
Sarah Buck (H) def. Lydia Crawford 6-1, 6-0; Annaka Bruder (H) def. Abbey Kitchen 6-1, 6-0; Destini Flowers (H) def. Kyleigh Snyder 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Georgia Randall & Breanna Bobak (H) def. Aubree Carl & Jordan Hackenberg 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Roberts & Maya Snyder (H) def. Emma King & Emily Waltman 6-2, 6-4.