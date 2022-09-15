MILTON — The Spartans swept Milton in singles and doubles to win the HAC-II match.
The closet matches were No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, where Abby Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder won five games in the first set.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
Singles
Sarah Buck (H) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-1; Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-2, 6-2; Annaka Bruder (H) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
Destini Flowers & Breanna Boback (H) def. Abby Kitchen & Kyleigh Snyder, 6-1, 7-5; Georgia Randall & Maya Snyder (H) def. Aubree carl & Emily Seward, 6-1, 6-3.