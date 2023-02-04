MOUNT CARMEL —Jeffrey Fenstamacher scored a game-high 18 points for Hughesville (9-9, 4-5) in its HAC-III win over Mount Carmel. Landen King added 10 points to the Spartans' offense.
With the victory, Hughesville sweeps Mount Carmel in the season series.
Garrett Varano (14 points), Michael Farronato (13), and Damen Milewski (10) each finished in double figures for the Red Tornadoes (7-13, 2-8).
Hughesville 52, Mount Carmel 48
Hughesville (9-9) 52
Ethan Woolcock 3 0-2 6; Joshua Heiney 2 0-0 5; Landen King 3 4-8 10; Jeffrey Fenstermacher 7 2-4 18; Brady Morgan 3 0-0 8; Dylan Bieber 1 1-2 4. Totals: 19 7-16 52.
3-point goals: Fenstermacher 2, Morgan 2, Bieber, Heiney.
Did not score: Brady Snyder, Tanner Bunce.
Mount Carmel (7-13) 48
Chase Balichik 3 1-4 8; Michael Farronato 4 5-6 13; Garrett Varano 4 4-5 14; Damen Milewski 4 2-2 10; Nick Nestico 2 0-0 6; Noah Shimko 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 7-11 48.
3-point goals: Nestico 2, Varano 2, Balichik.
Did not score: Jacob Schultz, Luke Blessing.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;14;12;12;13 — 52
Mt.Carmel;9;14;14;11 — 48