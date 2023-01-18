HUGHESVILLE — Garrett Varano hit four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, but Hughesville was able to pull away in the final quarter.
Varano and Noah Shimko (11 points) scored in double figures for the Red Tornadoes (5-8) who were outscored by six points in the fourth quarter.
Hughesville 53, Mount Carmel 47
Mount Carmel (5-8) 47
Michael Farronato 2 2-3 6; Garrett Varano 7 0-0 18; Blessing 1 0-0 3; Damen Milewski 2 2-2 7; Nick Nestico 1 0-0 2; Noah Shimko 5 1-1 11. Totals 18 5-6 47.
3-point goals: Varano 4, Blessing, Milewski.
Did not score: Balichik, Jacob Schultz.
Hughesville (7-6) 53
Fetterman 1 0-0 3; Woolcock 2 0-0 4; Hainey 2 1-2 7; King 0 0-3 0; Fenstermacher 2 0-0 4; Kaiser 2 1-2 6; Beiber 4 0-0 14; Cowburn 5 4-5 15. Totals 19 6-12 53.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;12;15;11;9 — 47
Hughesville;20;6;13;15 — 53