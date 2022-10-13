HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans dominated the game from start to finish, scoring four first-half goals.
Ally Taggart scored twice, and the Spartans (12-4, 5-2 HAC-II) had a 30-1 shot advantage in their seventh shutout of the season.
Gabby McGinley had 14 saves for the Red Tornadoes (5-10, 1-7). Mount Carmel wraps its season with two home games, starting with Bloomsburg on Monday.
Hughesville 6, Mount Carmel 0
First half
H-Sophia Clark, 32:32; H-Ally Taggart, 13:40; H-Kylie Temple, 4:39; H-Taggart, 0:04.
Second half
H-Hailey Sherwood, 20:23; H-Libby Fortin, 6:06.