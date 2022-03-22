SUNBURY — Jack Weaver and Luke Fatool won for Shikellamy on Tuesday, but the Braves dropped a 3-2 decision to Hughesville in boys tennis.
Weaver defeated Mikey Dylina 6-0, 6-3 at first singles, and Fatool was a 7-5, 7-5 winner over Austin McKeon at No. 3 singles.
Hughesville 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Mikey Dylina 6-0, 6-3; Mason Thomas (H) def. Micah Moyer 6-3, 6-4; Luke Fatool (S) def. Austin McKeon 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles
Trevor Rothrock-Chase Michael (H) def. Fernando Nunez-Kaden Gold 6-0, 6-0; Reese Moon-Nick Turner (H) def. Caden Balliet-Nicholas Cooper 6-0, 6-1.