LEWISBURG — Hughesville limited Lewisburg to three second-half baskets and 11 points to rally for a 40-33 win in Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball Thursday.
The visiting Spartans (6-6) trailed 22-18 at halftime of the league crossover game.
Roz Noone led the Green Dragons (8-4) with nine points and seven rebounds. Sophie Kilbride also had seven boards.
Hughesville 40, Lewisburg 33
Hughesville (6-6) 40
Alex Snyder 3 3-4 9, Brenna Bobak 1 4-7 7, Lauren Henry 6 3-6 16, Olivia Strother 2 2-2 6, Maria Duff 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-19 40.
3-point goals: Bobak, Henry.
Did not score: Grace Pysher.
Lewisburg (8-4) 33
Maddie Still 3 0-0 6, Roz Noone 3 2-5 9, Sophie Kilbride 2 0-0 4, Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5, Lauren Gross 2 2-2 6, Hope Drumm 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-9 33.
3-point goals: Drumm, Noone.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Anna Baker.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 5 13 12 10 — 40
Lewisburg 8 14 5 6 — 33
JV score: Lewisburg 26-14. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne 12.
n Northumberland Chr. 58,
Montoursville 33
MONTOURSVILLE — Emily Garvin scored a game-high 24 points, and Northumberland Christian dominated the middle two quarters by a 41-19 margin in the nonleague win.
Emma Ulmer added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Rebekah Hayner, Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Anna Ulmer each finished with eight points for Norry Christian (12-2).
Madalyn Adams scored 14 points to lead Montoursville (2-9).
Northumberland Christian 58,
Montoursville 33
Northumberland Chr. (12-2) 58
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 8; Emma Daku-Treas 0 0-2 0; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-1 8; Emily Garvin 10 2-2 24; Anna Ulmer 4 0-0 8; Emma Ulmer 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 2-5 58.
3-point goals: Hayner 2, Garvin 2.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Eden Daku-Treas, Allison Miller, Kara Wilheim, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler.
Montoursville (2-9) 33
Maya Neiman 2 0-0 5; Alaina Marchioni 2 0-0 4; Shianne Klemick 2 0-0 4; Mackenzie Weaver 0 2-2 2; Mackenzie Cohick 0 1-2 1; Madison Cohick 0 1-2 1; Madalyn Adams 6 0-0 14; Anna Baylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-6 33.
3-point goals: Adams 2, Neiman.
Did not score: Madison Moll, Sydnie Stone.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 14 21 20 3 — 58
Montoursville 7 10 9 7 — 33
JV: Montoursville, 29-22. High scorers, Montoursville, Klemick, 9; Northumberland Christian, Wilhlem, 9.