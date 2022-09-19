MILTON — Kylie Temple admitted that Hughesville's tactical approach was simple and concise.
So, what the Spartans hoped to accomplish Monday night was to play the ball into space, find a teammate with a short pass and keep everything moving forward.
In other words, do whatever necessary to hang on to the ball and prevent a quick-strike Milton side sporting a pair of high-octane forwards from running on to something … and scoring.
Well, everything worked quite nicely — for Hughesville.
And when the competitive 80-minute exercise between Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II squads packing lofty expectations finally came to a close at Milton’s Alumni Stadium, Hughesville was flashing big grins thanks to a 2-1 success.
Sophia Clark and Temple pocketed finishes for the Spartans (7-2 overall, 2-1 in HAC-II), who entered the fray ranked No. 5 in the District 4 Class 2A power rankings.
Speedy striker Mackenzie Lopez bagged the lone goal, and Morgan Reiner made six saves for the host Black Panthers (4-2, 1-1), who had won three straight contests, and came in at No. 3 in the District 4 rankings.
Milton has another tough PHAC-II assignment coming up Wednesday, as Rod Harris’ squad will visit two-time PIAA Class A champion Southern Columbia.
While Hughesville’s plan wasn’t as effective throughout the opening half, once Cody Hack's freely substituting Spartans began wearing down the hosts after the break, play swung heavily toward the visitors. Once the visitors moved back in front, Milton was forced to chase.
“Luckily, we were able to get a lot of our short passes around them — and just stop them,” Temple said. “And our defense did a great job.”
“Same thing we were supposed to do to them,” Harris remarked. “They just executed, and we didn’t. We had the exact same game plan. We’re a passing team now. When we were on that grass for years and years, we just went after everything, and I called us ‘mudders.’
“Now that (we’re on the turf), we’re a passing team. Now we’re a team that can play, and execute, and possess the ball. That’s what our game plan was also; they just wanted it more.”
Still tied at 1-all with 17-plus minutes gone in the second half, Temple dispatched a low-rolling service from her spot on the left wing into the mixer in front. Since the Black Panthers were unable to clear, Temple’s delivery pinballed off several Milton players.
Eventually, with 21:53 to go, the ball spun across the goal line.
“We were able to keep our composure,” Temple admitted. “We were able to keep ourselves calm and relaxed. We were able to go around their players.”
Hughesville also netted the contest’s opening goal, a marker with 9:27 gone that may have affected the Black Panthers by creating doubt. Clark ran down a ball that slipped through the Milton backfield. In alone on the left edge of the box, her poke found the far-side netting.
“That gave us a mental boost,” Temple said of Clark’s finish. “We came in knowing, it was going to be hard. We knew it was going to be a really tough game and close. So, when we got that first goal, it kind of put the thought in our heads that, ‘We’ve got this. We’ve got this.’”
The hosts eventually located an equalizer, pulling even with 14:38 remaining in the first half when Reiner’s well-struck clearance landed near the midfield stripe, yet kept hopping. Lopez was able to take possession, and outrun a defensive group that couldn’t catch her.
Once the junior blur reached the top of the penalty area, Lopez unloaded a shot that eluded Hughesville keeper Bailey Gavitt (2 saves). Unfortunately, that was all Milton could manage despite a terrific effort from freshman attacking midfielder Sammy Roarty.
“She played a heck of a game,” Harris commended.
Yet while Hughesville claimed theHAC-II engagement, these squads could encounter one another in the District 4 Class AA playoffs. If so, look for another competitive affair.
“We just didn’t make it happen,” Harris said. “I don’t know why, but we didn’t make it happen.”
HUGHESVILLE 2, MILTON 1
First half
H-Sophia Clark, 30:23; M-Mackenzie Lopez, 4:28.
Second half
H-Kylie Temple, 21:53.
Shots: H 8-3. Corners: H 7-4. Saves: H-Bailey Gavitt (2 saves); M-Morgan Reiner (6).