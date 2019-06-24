The Daily Item
HUGHESVILLE — Clayton Poust broke open the game with a three-run double in the second inning to lead Hughesville to a 7-2 victory over Danville in American Legion baseball action on Sunday at Bodine Park.
Chace Webb worked five innings, allowing one run. He struck out six and walked four.
Hughesville improves to 4-5 on the season.
Hughesville 7, Danville 2
Danville 010 000 1 — 2-6-2
Hughesville 050 101 x — 7-6-2
Alex Robenolt and Hayden Woland. Chace Webb, Anthony Reich (6), Mike Hill (7) and Donovan Diehl.
WP: Webb; LP: Robenolt.
Danville: Tyler Albertson, 2-for-4; Woland, 2-for-3.
Hughesville: Clayton Poust, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Brock Stroup, 1-for-1, double; Devin Swank, 2-for-3.