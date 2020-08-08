NORTHUMBERLAND — It’s sports cliche to talk about a good start, but it’s certainly imperative in a short series such as the North Branch League Championship Series, which is a best-of-three played over two days.
Regular-season champion Hughesville knows all about the importance of a fast start — the Travelers have won the last five regular-season titles, but just two playoff crowns.
Kelly Holdren’s right arm and an opportunistic offense got Hughesville off to that quick start Friday — 6-4 over the Northumberland Renegades — and a chance to claim the title when the two meet again today at 10 a.m at Bodine Park in Hughesville. A Northumberland win would force an immediate decisive game.
“We just have to get on the sticks, and get them down early,” said Northumberland’s Kyle Leitzel, who knocked in two runs and pitched well in relief. “We have to try to get the momentum back.”
After some early struggles — the Renegades scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second — Holdren settled in, allowing one run and three hits over his final four innings of work.
“I usually try to work everything off my fastball, especially early, so I can go deep in the game” said Holdren, who played his high school baseball at Millville and is a rising senior pitcher at Elizabethtown College. “Later on in the game, I started working my slider first and getting my change-up over (the plate) more.
“When I started pitching backwards, it started to go a little better for me.”
Ethan Showers doubled home two runs in the top of the first to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead, but the Renegades quickly tied in the bottom of the inning. Dustin Everett singled with two outs, and later scored on a passed ball. Colton Riley reached on an error, and later scored from second on a throwing error to tie the game at 2.
An error, a walk and an infield single loaded the bases for Hughesville in the top of the second before Ryan McClain’s two-run hit gave the Travelers a 4-2 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Leitzel singled home a run in the second to cut it to 4-3. Hughesville added two more runs in the third to push the lead to 6-3. Jarrett Stroup had an RBI single, but the Renegades avoided disaster when — on the previous pitch — Stroup’s blast went foul with the bases loaded. The other run came when a walk forced in a run.
Jacob Corson — a Bucknell baseball recruit — picked up the save for the Hughesville, getting two quick outs in the seventh, before Riley singled and Chuck Schlegel walked. Corson got a called third strike to end the game with the winning run at the plate.
North Branch League
Championship Series
at Pineknotter Park, Northumberland
HUGHESVILLE 6, NORTHUMBERLAND 3
(Hughesville leads best-of-3 series, 1-0)
Hughesville`222`010`0 — 6-8-2
Northumberland`210`100`0 — 4-6-0
Kelly Holdren, Jacob Corson (7) and Christian Fish. Darren Adams, Kyle Leitzel (4) and Colby Lahr.
WP: Holdren; LP: Adams; S: Corson.
Hughesville: Ethan Showers, double, 2 RBIs; Ryan McClain, 2 RBIs.
Northumberland: Leitzel 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lahr, 2-for-3.