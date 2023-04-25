TURBOTVILLE — Tyce Shaner won two individual events, and the Spartans won all the events on the track except for the two hurdles races to beat Warrior Run, 108-42, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action.
Gavin Hunter (110) and Cody Goodspeed (300) won the hurdles race for the Defenders.
In the girls meet, Hughesville beat Warrior Run, 107.5-42.5.
Saige Dunkleberger (1,600), Aurora Cieslukowski (pole vault) and Amara Bieber (shot put) won individual events for Warrior Run girls.
Boys: Hughesville 108, Warrior Run 42
100: Nicholas Bragalone (H) 11.8, Chaz Neidig (H) and Spencer Stine (H); Cody Goodspeed (WR) and Luke Stutzman (H). 200: Luke Stutzman (H) 24.2, Chaz Neidig (H); Haydn Maneval (H). 400: Shea McCusker (H) 52.6, Alex Brown (WR); Nicholas Fortin (H). 800: Tyce Shaner (H) 2:13.4, Sam Haddon (H); Carter Sherwood (H). 1,600: Shaner (H) 4:50.3, Carter Sherwood (H), Edwin Amadeo (WR). 3,200: Edwin Amadeo (WR) 11:14.1, Aiden Hoffman (WR), Caiden Puderbaugh (H). 110HH: Gavin Hunter (WR) 17.7, Garret Sharer (H), Gavin Cromley (WR). 300H: Cody Goodspeed (WR) 41.6, Gavin Hunter (WR), Gavin Cromley (WR). 400R: Hughesville, 46.1. 1,600R: Hughesville, 3:38.1. 3,200R: Hughesville, 12:55.37. High Jump: Jarrett Easton (H) 5-4, Paul Ragan (H), Kolton Iiams (H). Pole Vault: Issac Butler (WR) 12-6, Judah Kennel (WR), Liam Turnbow (H). Long Jump: Jonah McGinley (H) 17-2, Owen Wettlaufer (H), Casey Mook (H). Triple Jump: Jarrett Easton (H) 37-9, Liam Turnbow (H), Chase Beachel (WR). Shot Put: Gabe Wagner (H) 38-0, Joshua Applegate (H), Russell Dewire (H). Discus: Danny Hiner (WR) 102-6, Joshua Applegate (H), Russell Dewire (H). Javelin: Gabe Wagner (H) 142-6, Keagan Smith (H), Danny Hiner (WR).
Girls: Hughesville 107.5, Warrior Run 42.5
100: Bryn Derrick (H) 12.9, Kylie Bieber (H), Gwen Kishbaugh (H). 200: Kylie Temple (H) and Raygan Lust (WR), 27.0, Bailey Derrick (H), Maya Poust (H). 400: Sarah Pidcoe (H) 1:04.4, Kylie Bieber (H), Andreanna Bohart (WR). 800: Claire Dufrene (WR) 2:26.8, Hailey Poust (H), Elizabeth Wolfe (H). 1,600: Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 5:29.1, Vivian Draper (H), Kate Fortin (H). 3,200: Grace Fortin (H) 12:41.3, Kate Fortin (H), Arielle Finnegan (H). 100H: Makayla Miller (H) 17.7, Taylor Bunce (H), Kylie Temple (H). 300H: Kylie Temple (H) 48.1, Makayla Miller (H), Maya Poust (H). 400R: Hughesville, 52.50. 1,600R: Warrior Run, 4:14.80. 3,200R: Warrior Run, 9:57.40. High Jump: Destini Flowers (H) 4-6, Gwen Kishbaugh (H), Daphne Gros (WR). Pole Vault: Aurora Cieslukowski (WR) 12-0, Alivia Ritenour (WR). Long Jump: Hailey Myers (H) 14-0, Caradyn McGinley (H), Makenna Koser (H). Triple Jump: Hailey Myers (H) 31-3, Makenna Koser (H), Caradyn McGinley (H). Shot Put: Amara Bieber (WR) 29-3, Hailey Sherwood (H), Ava Snyder (H). Discus: Hailey Sherwood (H) 88-11, Ava Snyder (H), Hailey Carper (WR). Javelin: Ava Snyder (H) 97-'11, Hailey Carper (WR), Hailey Sherwood (H).