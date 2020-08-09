HUGHESVILLE — Ryan Wyland pitched a complete-game six-hitter and snuffed out Northumberland’s last-inning comeback attempt to lift Hughesville in the title game of the North Branch League championship series Saturday at Bodine Park.
The Travelers rebounded from a 6-5 loss in the middle game of the best-of-3 format earlier Saturday. The visiting Renegades scored six runs in the fourth through sixth innings to force a decisive game.
Wyland, who homered in Hughesville’s loss, allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out three in the final. With the host Travelers leading 4-2 in the seventh, Northumberland mounted a rally with a leadoff double. A dropped third strike moved the runner to third base, and he scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3. Wyland regrouped to record a strikeout and a groundout to second base to seal the win.
Hughesville’s Jacob Corson went 3-for-6 with two doubles and scored four runs in Saturday’s games.
NORTH BRANCH LEAGUE
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-3)
At Bodine Park, Hughesville
GAME TWO
NORTHUMBERLAND 6,
HUGHESVILLE 5
Northumberland 000 132 0 — 6-6-1
Hughesville 201 101 0 — 5-5-1
L-Joel Verrico.
Hughesville: Jacob Corson 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Ryan Wyland 1-for-3, home run (4th, solo).
GAME THREE
HUGHESVILLE 4,
NORTHUMBERLAND 3
Northumberland 000 101 1 — 3-6-1
Hughesville 101 020 x — 4-7-1
W-Ryan Wyand.
Hughesville: Jacob Corson 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Wyand 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Mike Earnest 2-for-3, RBI; Kelly Holdren 1-for-3, double.