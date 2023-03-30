LEWISBURG — John Griffin spent two four-year stints at Bucknell.
In the first, as a fiery guard out of the Philadelphia Catholic League, he led the Bison men’s basketball team to unprecedented heights, including two NCAA tournament wins over Kansas and Arkansas.
In the second, as an assistant coach at his alma mater, he helped guide the Bison to two more NCAA tournament bids.
Now, the job of returning Bucknell back to the top of the Patriot League falls to one of its favorite sons.
Griffin was formally introduced at a press conference and public reception on Bucknell’s campus Wednesday afternoon as the program’s 22nd men’s basketball coach. Several hundred people, many who have known Griffin since he arrived in Lewisburg in the fall of 2004, were there to welcome him back.
“I’m beyond excited and humbled,” Griffin said Wednesday. “But most importantly I am grateful for this opportunity. I have spent eight years of my life in Lewisburg, and I have learned quite about myself.
It’s a special place.”
In his eight seasons at Bucknell as a player and coach, the Bison compiled a 174-87 (.667) overall record and a 102-26 (.797) mark in Patriot League games. Griffin helped lead Bucknell to four NCAA Tournament appearances, two as a player (2005, 2006) and two as an assistant coach (2017, 2018).
Bucknell director of athletics Jermaine Truax said Griffin stood out during the interview process even as Truax was able to keep Griffin’s name out of social media until the hire was announced last week.
“At the risk of sounding cliche, he’s got the ‘it’ factor,” Truax said. “It’s sometimes hard to define those things. He’s extremely bright and is from a coaching family. He knows how to reach people where they are while challenging them, loving them and getting the most out of them.
“I told him when we started, ‘You were a tremendous player for us, you’re an alum and people love you. None of those will be the reason you get this job.’ He’s here because he’s earned it.”
The Bison are coming off a 12-20 season that included a 5-13 mark in the Patriot League. It lead to the dismissal of Nathan Davis — who recruited Griffin to Bucknell and later hired him as an assistant coach.
“I am very proud of the coaching tree that I am part of,” Griffin said. “I love Nathan Davis. He recruited me, he means quite a bit to me and my family.”
Since his playing career ended, Griffin played in Europe and was the Player of the Year in the German Pro B division in 2008-09. He began his coaching career with Rider in 2012 before returning to Bucknell in 2015. With Davis as the head coach Griffin helped lead the Bison to four Patriot League regular-season titles, two Patriot League Tournament titles, two NCAA Tournament appearances, and one NIT bid.
Griffin spent the last four seasons as an assistant with Billy Lange at St. Joseph’s.
Pat Flannery, who led Bucknell to those two NCAA tournament wins when Griffin was a freshman and sophomore, was beaming as his coaching tree expanded a little bit Wednesday, including up the road where another of his former players — Mike Rhoades — was named the head coach at Penn State.
“I think there were times when he coached me when he was here,” Flannery said of Griffin. “There are a couple of guys, John and Kevin Bettencourt (now the head coach at Division III Endicott), we actually recruited them because of their family. John’s father was a heck of a coach. John was so darn competitive and that’s what took hold. He always wanted to be a coach. I think, in some ways, he’s had a master plan.”
Griffin scored 1,084 points during his career at Bucknell. Griffin ranks third on Bucknell’s career list for 3-point field goals with 220, and his 127 games played was a school record at the time.
Now he returns to the sideline at Sojka Pavilion, ready to restore a legacy that he helped build 15 years ago.
“Bucknell is the best job in the Patriot League and I am unapologetic about saying that,” Griffin said. “Very rarely will you take over a job that is the best in its league.
“This is a blessing.”