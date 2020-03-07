HERSHEY — Perseverance and years of sweat and determination finally paid off for Noah Hunt.
The Warrior Run senior earned a spot on PIAA Class 2A podium Friday for the first time in his fourth year of competing for the prize in Hershey.
Meanwhile, Southern Columbia senior Gaige Garcia continued his mission to never lose again in Hershey as he pinned yet another opponent in the semifinals.
It took a gutsy blood-round win over his Milton rival, junior Kyler Crawford, for Hunt to achieve his goal. It also eliminated Crawford from a chance at a medal in his second try, and put Hunt into today’s medal round.
Meanwhile, seven other Valley wrestlers qualified on Friday to battle for one of eight medals per weight class today as the three-day event wraps up.
Hunt will wrestle for seventh place today, after falling by technical fall to Carter Gill, of Hickory, in the fifth-round consolation.
“It’s my final go-around so I had to make something happen, and I’m just very excited that I finally got through,” Hunt said. “Once you get down here it’s a whole new atmosphere, and you have little things that get the best of you.”
Hunt’s 10-8 win over Crawford in the third round was one for the ages and, Hunt agreed, would have been fitting for a championship final.
It was 2-2 after one period and 4-4 after two. Then it got crazy.
Crawford escaped, Hunt took him down and let him up, but the Black Panther took Hunt down with 25 seconds left in regulation. Never out of a match, Hunt reversed him with six second left, then took him down just 14 seconds into the sudden-victory overtime period.
“I just needed to block whatever he had that was taking advantage of me and not letting me get to my offense,” Hunt said of his win over Crawford. “Once I was able to get past that, I was able to get to my doubles and was able to come out on top.
“It was just all flowing.”
Although he lost later, Hunt was still smiling.
“I was just super excited,” Hunt said. “I know how hard my brothers (Eric Hunt and Zack LeBarron) worked, and they didn’t make it to the podium. I am going to be the first one in the family to step on that podium.”
He added that he has one more brother, now in eighth grade, who will be up next season to try to win a medal.
Southern freshman sensation Wesley Barnes fell into the consolation, but defeated Shane Kemper, of Burgettstown, to move into today’s third-place match at 152.
The other Valley wrestlers competing for the bronze medal today in Class 2A are Midd-West’s Avery Bassett (145); Southern’s Gavin Garcia (160); and Lear Quinton (285).
Going for fifth is Southern senior Cade Linn. He pinned Kane’s Teddy Race in 38 seconds, but fell 3-1 to Cael Crebs, of Montoursville, his third loss to the Warrior in as many weeks.
In addition to Hunt, Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (126) — after winning a pair of do-or-die matches — will also compete for seventh, as will Southern Columbia senior Lear Quinton.
Gavin Garcia lost 4-2 to two-time defending state champion Thayne Lawrence, of Frazier, but bounced back with a 3-0 win over Daiveon Say, of Grove City before topping Isaac Corry, of Montoursville, 3-2, and avenging last week’s District 4 finals loss to Benton’s Nolan Lear, 3-1.
Two of his teammates also lost quarterfinals but won in the blood round.
Linn lost by major decision (16-8) to Mathew Arciuolo, of Saucon Valley, but moved on with a technical fall (16-1 in 2;07) over Colby Imler, of Northern Bedford, in the third consolation round. Quinton got reversed with 19 seconds left by Emmanuel Lawal, of Church Farm School, to lose 4-2 in the quarterfinals but pinned Evan Pellegrine, of Bellwood-Antis, in 3: 21 to stay alive for a medal.
Quinton, fourth a year ago, then defeated Nickolas Warnke, of Saucon Valley, 3-1, and Bronson Strouse, of Tamaqua, 4-3.
Gramly, a junior in his third state tournament, will earn his first medal. He defeated Justice Hockenberry-Folk, of West Perry, 7-1 then clinched a medal with a 5-4 decision over Ross Dull, of Chestnut Ridge, in the blood round. Gramly fell 2-1 by ultimate tiebreak to Tyler Cymmerman, of Derry area, in the fifth-round consolation.
Midd-West’s Bassett achieved the same feat, beating Jackson Spires, of General McLane, 6-1, then getting a forfeit win over Erik Gibson, of Forest Hills. The latter beat Bassett in the first round and then the Mustang won his next five.
In addition to Crawford, nine others from the Valley were eliminated in Friday morning’s two consolation rounds.
Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (120) won his second-round consolation, 4-2, over Luke Geibig, of Mount Pleasant, but came up short of a medal opportunity with a 3-2 loss to Littlestown’s Connor Brown.
Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese (182) fell in the quarterfinals 5-2 to Austin Walley, of Union City, before he was cradled and pinned in 1:53 by Sheffield’s Ethan Finch.
Second-round elimination victims were Kole Biscoe (120), Line Mountain’s Blake Wirt (120), Mifflinburg’s Clayton Reed (138), Southern’s Patrick Edmondson (138), Line Mountain’s Matty Coller (152), Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes (195) and Southern’s Max Tillett (220).
Biscoe, a returning silver medalist, was tied 1-1 with Huntingdon’s Roland Mills when the Tiger was called for an illegal slam, and Mills was unable to continue, giving the win to Mills by disqualification.
“It was a tough way to lose,” Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said. “He would probably have been a placer for us.”
Tillett was pinned in sudden victory, his second overtime loss of the tournament.