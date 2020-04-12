By George Bremer
CNHI Sports Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Hunt comes from humble beginnings.
His high school team in Burkeville, Texas, only had about 18 players on the roster and won just two games during his four seasons.
Though Hunt stood out as an offensive tackle, colleges took little notice. He was a two-star recruit and prepared to walk away from the game all together when a coach from Louisiana-Lafayette offered him a chance to compete at an upcoming camp.
The rest is straight from Hollywood.
Hunt earned a scholarship offer out of the camp and wound up choosing the Ragin’ Cajuns over late-arriving Houston in the recruiting process. After a redshirt year, he became a four-year starter and now has the potential to be selected as high as the second round in this month’s NFL Draft.
His high school journey taught Hunt lessons that remain fuel for him.
“It was tough,” he said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I hate losing. There was a lot of losing. I mean, you can’t dwell on it. We tried to get better.
“In that process, I learned that people gotta actually want to be good to make a good team. So you’ve got to actually want ballplayers who want to play ball and be a good team.”
Athleticism was never a concern for the 6-foot-5, 323-pounder who averaged 18.9 points and 11 rebounds during his junior season of high school basketball.
At Louisiana-Lafayette, Hunt added versatility to his arsenal.
He first got on the field as a freshman, starting all 13 games at left guard. The next season he added two starts at left tackle to his portfolio after nine more games at left guard. Then he made 14 starts at right tackle as a junior.
That’s the kind of utility all general managers look for when adding depth to the offensive line, and it should also allow Hunt to find a role early in his career — even with the offseason likely to be cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Where Hunt will be doing that bullying as a pro remains an open question.