Come Sept. 1, the 2022 autumn hunting season will be off with a bang, as both Canada Geese and mourning doves will become targets for properly licensed hunters. In our area, the daily limit will be a generous eight birds per day for goose hunters and 15 per day for mourning doves. With such liberal bag limits, hunters should be in for a lot of action.
For those who have never hunted during the resident goose season, it can be quite an experience. Typically, hunters will place decoys in a likely-looking location. Perhaps a resting place on a lake or possibly in a harvested field where the birds are likely to feed. Once the decoys are out, it is time for hunters as well as dogs to be concealed, as geese have sharp eyesight and will refuse to come to the decoys if anything looks out of place. With the decoys in place and the hunters concealed, it is a matter of waiting patiently, hoping to spot approaching birds. Once birds are spotted, traditionally the calls come out as hunters attempt to sound like geese inviting flying birds to come join them. If you have never experienced this style of hunting, I would highly recommend it as it can be quite addicting.
I would like to remind hunters that only non-toxic shot loads are permissible for hunting waterfowl. Such restrictions are in place to not only protect waterfowl from ingesting lead pellets but raptors such as bald eagles as well.
In addition to the resident goose hunt which runs from Sept. 1-24, local season dates will be Oct. 22 to Nove. 25, Dec. 12 to Jan. 14 and Feb. 3-25. Please check your Rules and Regulations Summary to confirm season dates as well as harvest limits in the area you plan to hunt.
When it comes to wing shooting, few species are as challenging as the mourning dove. These small birds appear as acrobats of the sky as they twist and turn in flight. It is said by some that the mourning dove is the ammunition manufacturer’s best friend, as these tasty birds have humbled many a gunner who, sitting in ambush, watches their ammunition supply dwindle while their harvest of birds appears way too low to be possible. With a generous 15-bird daily limit, it is no wonder the average hunter often carries multiple boxes of shells afield.
For those new to dove hunting, I would recommend a shotgun with either a modified or improved choke. By opening up your shot pattern, not only will you be increasing your odds of hitting birds, you’ll also be less likely to ruin the meat. Doves, properly prepared, are simply delicious. So much so in fact that in many of our southern states the opening day of dove season is practically a holiday, with family and friends gathering not only to hunt but to feast together on the harvest of the day. Just think, grilled dove, a nice salad, and a mug or two or even three of some Southern sweet tea. Sort of makes you wish we lived on the opposite side of the Mason/Dixon Line instead of here in the Susquehanna Valley.
Should you harvest a bird of any species carrying a leg band, please report that bird by going online to www.reportband.gov. You will be asked to answer a few simple questions such as when and where the harvest took place. This reporting will help biologists to track bird populations and mortality, helping to ensure the future of migratory bird numbers. Without assistance from hunters, biologists would be suffering a huge loss of information, making it difficult, if not impossible, to set season and bag limits favorable to the continued existence of healthy waterfowl populations.