The controversial switch of the traditional rifle hunting season in Pennsylvania led to an increase in license sales for just 13th time in the last 36 years, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commissioners.
Commissioners voted last year to move the opening day of firearms deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, two days earlier than its traditional Monday after the holiday start.
According to preliminary data from the PGC — final figures aren't due until the end of the fiscal year in June — 3,351 more licenses were sold this year than last year, pushing the total to 849,575. That's a 0.4 percent increase and stems the tide of declining sales. During the 2018 season, hunters purchased 3.4 percent fewer licenses, a loss of nearly 30,000 hunters. It is the first year-to-year increase since 2012 to 2013.
“While not everyone was in favor of moving the opening day of deer season to Saturday, most commissioners felt that after talking to the hunters in their districts, there generally was more support than opposition, and the change would enable more hunters – especially youth and young adults – to hunt on opening day,” said Board of Game Commissioners President Tim Layton about the change. “Now this idea seems to be backed up by increased license sales, which is extremely encouraging because, quite frankly, there hasn’t been a lot of positive news to report on that front in recent years.
“It’s evidence that moving the opener to Saturday was the right decision to make,” Layton said.
Hunters ages 18 through 34 were among those who bought licenses at the highest rate in the days leading up to the firearms deer season opener.
Dr. Coren Jagnow, the Game Commission’s human dimensions scientist, told commissioners Friday that while the "change might seem small, it’s important to consider license sales have been trending downward for more than three decades," she said. "Since the peak year for license sales in 1982, license sales increased just 13 times in 36 years.
“It certainly seems a step in the right direction to reverse the long-term trend of hunter loss,” she said.
Young-adult hunters were among those behind the bigger increases in license sales. License sales to hunters ages 18 to 34 increased by 0.56 percent overall. And in the seven days leading up to the opening day, resident hunters 18 to 34 bought 20,242 licenses – a more than 7 percent increase for this age group compared to the previous year. College-aged hunters ages 18 to 21 were responsible for even higher increases, buying 44,911 licenses – a 2.4 percent increase – with 5,311 of those licenses purchased in the seven days leading up to the season – an 18.4 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Commissioners have not announced when the 2020 firearms deer season will open. The preliminary schedule has the Saturday schedule, followed by one of three new Sunday hunting dates, which would mean eight consecutive days of hunting to start the 2020 season.
“In this day and age, where people lead busy lifestyles and many hunters who drop from the ranks do so because they can’t find the time to hunt, creating opportunity might be the biggest key in keeping hunters active to carry on our traditions and maintain strong wildlife populations,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.