MONTOURSVILLE — Luke Huron scored a career-high 29 points for the Danville boys in Tuesday’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal at Montoursville High School.
Huron’s performance led the Ironmen to a 52-48 victory over Athens, securing both a state playoff berth and advancement to the 4A district title game.
“He really did what we wanted him to do directing the team,” said third-year Danville coach Gary Grozier. “He was able to find the gaps in the zones when we needed him to.”
The Ironmen missed the state playoffs last year following a disappointing district quarterfinal loss to Mifflinburg. The year prior, they won the district title and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.
“We’re a championship program,” said Grozier. “They’ve been fighting really hard to get back to this.”
Danville will play Lewisburg in the district title game, who defeated Shamokin 54-52 in overtime in the other semifinal. The Ironmen split the season series against the Green Dragons.
"They have (Jack) Blough back, he's a good player," said Grozier. "It'll be challenging for us."
It was by no means a typical win for Danville, who usually find success shooting the ball. The shots weren’t falling, forcing the undersized Ironmen to move to a more inside-centric game.
The slow shooting coincided with a slow start. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Ironmen took their first lead. The two teams traded the lead a few times before the Wildcats closed the half on a 10-5 run to take a 28-24 lead going into intermission. Huron scored 15 of Danville’s 24 points in the first half.
Led by Huron and Cade Cush, the Ironmen opened the second half on an 8-0 run to re-take the lead. The Wildcats only scored six points in the third quarter, just enough to keep the game tied heading into the final quarter.
“We didn’t back down,” said Huron. “We started going to the hoop more and we just found success in that.”
When Carson Persing hit a deep three-pointer with six minutes left to play, the Ironmen took a lead they would never relinquish. Solid defense paired with a revitalized offense was enough to secure the 52-48 victory.
Huron, who thought a late game free throw had given him his 30th point, was disappointed to find out he was one short.
“Still a career high,” said Huron. “It’s alright.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL
SEMIFINAL
At Montoursville Area H.S.
DANVILLE 52, ATHENS 48
Danville (18-7) 52
Luke Huron 10 6-10 29; Carson Persing 4 0-0 9; Ethan Morrison 1 1-2 4; Cade Cush 2 0-0 4; Dameon White 1 2-5 4; Hayden Winn 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-17 52.
3-point goals: Huron 3, Persing, Morrison
Did not score: Carter Heath, Brenden Haas, Daniel Walker
Athens (16-8) 48
Mason Lister 3 4-6 11; Kolsen Keathley 3 2-5 9; Luke Hurton 2 3-4 8; Chris Mitchell 0 6-6 6; Korey Miller 1 2-2 5; Xavier Watson 2 0-0 4; Connor Mosher 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 17-24 48.
3-point goals: Lister, Horton, Keathley, Miller
Did not score: Lucas Kraft
Score by quarters
Danville;12;12;10;18 – 52
Athens;13;15;6;14 - 48