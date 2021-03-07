The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points, and top-ranked UConn opened its postseason with a 77-41 victory over St. John’s in the Big East quarterfinals Saturday.
n No. 16 Georgia 74, No. 2 Texas A&M 68
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mikayla Coombs scored a season-high 14 points, including the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter, and Georgia beat Texas A&M to reach its first Southeastern Conference Tournament final in 17 years.
n No. 3 N.C. State 66,
Georgia Tech 61
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds, and North Carolina State overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
n No. 5 Louisville 72,
Syracuse 59
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Louisville beat Syracuse to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.
n No. 6 Baylor 93, Kansas 67
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Nalyssa Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Dijonai Carrington added 20 points, and Baylor beat Kansas.
n No. 7 South Carolina 67,
No. 17 Tennessee 52
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and South Carolina beat Tennessee to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game for the sixth time in seven years.
n No. 8 Maryland 88,
Penn State 61
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Maryland beat Penn State to wrap up the Big Ten regular-season championship.
n No. 10 Indiana 74,
Purdue 59
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Jones scored 11 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, and Indiana beat Purdue for its school-record 16th Big Ten victory.
n No. 12 Michigan 63,
Northwestern 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson also scored 19 points, and Michigan beat Northwestern.
n Omaha 52,
No. 21 South Dakota State 40
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Josie Filer had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Omaha beat South Dakota State to become the first No. 8 seed to defeat a top seed in the Summit League Tournament.
n No. 23 Missouri State 85,
Evansville 44
EVANSVILLE, Ill. — Brice Calip scored 14 points and Missouri State routed Evansville to finish undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season.
n Villanova 78,
No. 25 DePaul 72, OT
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Madison Siegrist scored 10 of her 30 points in overtime, and Villanova beat DePaul.