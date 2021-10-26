YOUTH
HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
A VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
Jersey Shore;7;1;0
Montoursville;7;1;0
Montgomery;5;3;0
South Williamsport;4;4;0
Williamsport;3;5;0
Loyalsock;1;7;0
Muncy;0;8;0
Central Division
Team;W;L;T
Danville;8;0;0
Mifflinburg;6;2;0
Lewisburg;5;3;0
Milton;5;3;0
Hughesville;3;5;0
Warrior Run;1;7;0
Midd-West;0;8;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Southern Columbia;8;0;0
Selinsgrove;7;1;0
Shikellamy;6;2;0
Bloomsburg;3;5;0
Central Columbia;3;5;0
Mount Carmel;2;6;0
Shamokin;0;8;0
A JUNIOR VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
Montoursville;6;0;0
Muncy;6;2;0
South Williamsport;5;3;0
Jersey Shore;4;4;0
Montgomery;2;5;0
Loyalsock;2;6;0
Williamsport;0;8;0
Central Division
Team;W;L;T
Milton;5;0;1
Hughesville;3;1;2
Mifflinburg;2;3;1
Danville;1;5;0
Warrior Run;0;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Southern Columbia;6;1;0
Central Columbia;5;3;0
Bloomsburg;3;3;0
Selinsgrove;3;4;0
Shikellamy;1;6;0
B VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
South Williamsport;8;0;0
Montoursville;6;2;0
Loyalsock;5;3;0
Muncy;4;4;0
Jersey Shore;2;6;0
Montgomery;2;6;0
Williamsport;1;7;0
Central Division
Team;W;L;T
Milton;8;0;0
Mifflinburg;6;2;0
Warrior Run;4;4;0
Danville;3;5;0
Hughesville;3;5;0
Lewisburg;1;7;0
Midd-West;0;8;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Central Columbia;8;0;0
Selinsgrove;7;1;0
Shikellamy;6;2;0
Bloomsburg;4;4;0
Mount Carmel;3;5;0
Southern Columbia;2;6;0
Shamokin;1;7;0
B JUNIOR VARSITY
North Division
Team;W;L;T
Montoursville;7;0;0
Loyalsock;6;2;0
South Williamsport;4;3;0
Montgomery;3;4;0
Jersey Shore;2;5;0
Williamsport;0;6;1
Central Division
Team;W;L;T
Milton;6;0;1
Mifflinburg;5;1;0
Hughesville;3;2;1
Danville;2;5;1
Warrior Run;0;5;0
South Division
Team;W;L;T
Selinsgrove;6;0;1
Central Columbia;3;3;1
Shamokin;1;2;0
Shikellamy;1;4;2
Bloomsburg;0;6;0
WEEK 9 SCORES
A VARSITY
Danville 18, Bloomsburg 14
Mifflinburg 18, Central Columbia 6
Lewisburg 50, Shamokin 0
Selinsgrove 20, Jersey Shore 18
Shikellamy 21, Hughesville 0
Milton 16, Loyalsock 0
Southern Columbia 24, South Williamsport 7
Montgomery 15, Warrior Run 0
Montoursville 40, Midd-West 6
Williamsport 26, Mount Carmel 12
A JUNIOR VARSITY
Milton 55, Loyalsock 12
Southern Columbia 18, South Williamsport 12
Bloomsburg 7, Danville 6
Central Columbia 13, Mifflinburg 12
Hughesville 7, Shikellamy 0
Jersey Shore 12, Selinsgrove 0
B VARSITY
Selinsgrove 13, Jersey Shore 0
Shikellamy 18, Hughesville 0
Milton 19, Loyalsock 0
Mount Carmel 7, Williamsport 0
Bloomsburg 7, Danville 0
Central Columbia 22, Mifflinburg 14
Shamokin 18, Lewisburg 0
Montoursville 26, Midd-West 0
Montgomery 20, Warrior Run 0
South Williamsport 39, Southern Columbia 6
B JUNIOR VARSITY
Danville 46, Bloomsburg 12
Selinsgrove 19, Jersey Shore 0
Mifflinburg 12, Central Columbia 6
Milton 7, Loyalsock 0
Hughesville 6, Shikellamy 0
PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
(seeds in parentheses)
A VARSITY
(8) Milton at (1) Danville
(5) Selinsgrove at (4) Montoursville
(7) Shikellamy at (2) Southern Columbia
(6) Mifflinburg at (3) Jersey Shore
B VARSITY
(8) Loyalsock at (1) Milton
(5) Montoursville at (4) Selinsgrove
(7) Shikellamy at (2) Central Columbia
(6) Mifflinburg at (3) South Williamsport