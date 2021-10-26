YOUTH

HEARTLAND YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FINAL STANDINGS

A VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

Jersey Shore;7;1;0

Montoursville;7;1;0

Montgomery;5;3;0

South Williamsport;4;4;0

Williamsport;3;5;0

Loyalsock;1;7;0

Muncy;0;8;0

Central Division

Team;W;L;T

Danville;8;0;0

Mifflinburg;6;2;0

Lewisburg;5;3;0

Milton;5;3;0

Hughesville;3;5;0

Warrior Run;1;7;0

Midd-West;0;8;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Southern Columbia;8;0;0

Selinsgrove;7;1;0

Shikellamy;6;2;0

Bloomsburg;3;5;0

Central Columbia;3;5;0

Mount Carmel;2;6;0

Shamokin;0;8;0

A JUNIOR VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

Montoursville;6;0;0

Muncy;6;2;0

South Williamsport;5;3;0

Jersey Shore;4;4;0

Montgomery;2;5;0

Loyalsock;2;6;0

Williamsport;0;8;0

Central Division

Team;W;L;T

Milton;5;0;1

Hughesville;3;1;2

Mifflinburg;2;3;1

Danville;1;5;0

Warrior Run;0;0;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Southern Columbia;6;1;0

Central Columbia;5;3;0

Bloomsburg;3;3;0

Selinsgrove;3;4;0

Shikellamy;1;6;0

B VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

South Williamsport;8;0;0

Montoursville;6;2;0

Loyalsock;5;3;0

Muncy;4;4;0

Jersey Shore;2;6;0

Montgomery;2;6;0

Williamsport;1;7;0

Central Division

Team;W;L;T

Milton;8;0;0

Mifflinburg;6;2;0

Warrior Run;4;4;0

Danville;3;5;0

Hughesville;3;5;0

Lewisburg;1;7;0

Midd-West;0;8;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Central Columbia;8;0;0

Selinsgrove;7;1;0

Shikellamy;6;2;0

Bloomsburg;4;4;0

Mount Carmel;3;5;0

Southern Columbia;2;6;0

Shamokin;1;7;0

B JUNIOR VARSITY

North Division

Team;W;L;T

Montoursville;7;0;0

Loyalsock;6;2;0

South Williamsport;4;3;0

Montgomery;3;4;0

Jersey Shore;2;5;0

Williamsport;0;6;1

Central Division

Team;W;L;T

Milton;6;0;1

Mifflinburg;5;1;0

Hughesville;3;2;1

Danville;2;5;1

Warrior Run;0;5;0

South Division

Team;W;L;T

Selinsgrove;6;0;1

Central Columbia;3;3;1

Shamokin;1;2;0

Shikellamy;1;4;2

Bloomsburg;0;6;0

WEEK 9 SCORES

A VARSITY

Danville 18, Bloomsburg 14

Mifflinburg 18, Central Columbia 6

Lewisburg 50, Shamokin 0

Selinsgrove 20, Jersey Shore 18

Shikellamy 21, Hughesville 0

Milton 16, Loyalsock 0

Southern Columbia 24, South Williamsport 7

Montgomery 15, Warrior Run 0

Montoursville 40, Midd-West 6

Williamsport 26, Mount Carmel 12

A JUNIOR VARSITY

Milton 55, Loyalsock 12

Southern Columbia 18, South Williamsport 12

Bloomsburg 7, Danville 6

Central Columbia 13, Mifflinburg 12

Hughesville 7, Shikellamy 0

Jersey Shore 12, Selinsgrove 0

B VARSITY

Selinsgrove 13, Jersey Shore 0

Shikellamy 18, Hughesville 0

Milton 19, Loyalsock 0

Mount Carmel 7, Williamsport 0

Bloomsburg 7, Danville 0

Central Columbia 22, Mifflinburg 14

Shamokin 18, Lewisburg 0

Montoursville 26, Midd-West 0

Montgomery 20, Warrior Run 0

South Williamsport 39, Southern Columbia 6

B JUNIOR VARSITY

Danville 46, Bloomsburg 12

Selinsgrove 19, Jersey Shore 0

Mifflinburg 12, Central Columbia 6

Milton 7, Loyalsock 0

Hughesville 6, Shikellamy 0

PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

(seeds in parentheses)

A VARSITY

(8) Milton at (1) Danville

(5) Selinsgrove at (4) Montoursville

(7) Shikellamy at (2) Southern Columbia

(6) Mifflinburg at (3) Jersey Shore

B VARSITY

(8) Loyalsock at (1) Milton

(5) Montoursville at (4) Selinsgrove

(7) Shikellamy at (2) Central Columbia

(6) Mifflinburg at (3) South Williamsport

