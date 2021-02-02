With No. 4 Michigan’s (13-1) men’s basketball program sidelined for another week after positive SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 — a new variant of COVID-19 — tests, Illinois made the first move at the Wolverines’ hold on first place in conference standings.
Then-No. 7 Iowa (12-4) visited then-No. 19 Illinois (11-5) last Friday, and the Illini earned an 80-75 win in a game that saw 22 lead changes and eight ties.
Illinois shot a season-best 82.4% (14-of-17) from the free-throw line.
“High-level college basketball game, as it seems like all of our contests are with Iowa,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Kind of a strange game in that there were two halves: The first half was very up-tempo, very fast, very free-flowing. … The second half turned into a real high-level college basketball game.”
The loss gave Iowa back-to-back defeats for the first time this season. Indiana beat Iowa, 81-69, on Jan. 21.
Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 25 points. It was his 10th game this season in which he recorded 20 or more points.
“I thought we did a really good job on him in the second half,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said. “The first half, he was terrific. Our transition defense was bad. Our man defense was probably — in combination with our transition defense — not what it needed to be.”
The win vaulted Illinois to No. 2 in the Big Ten standings while Iowa dropped to No. 4.
Outside of Michigan, no other team has fewer than one conference loss. Iowa and Illinois have three apiece. Four teams — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Purdue — each have four losses.
“It’s always good to get a win in the Big Ten,” Dosunmu said. “Any time you beat a top 10 team, that’s something to be proud of. But we’re hungry; we’re excited to be out here playing and healthy.”
Women’s race razor-thin
No. 11 Ohio State (10-1) women’s basketball handed No. 10 Maryland (12-2) its first Big Ten loss in 10 games last week with an 88-86 home win in Columbus.
Buckeyes guard Madison Greene scored 24 points and recorded seven assists and five steals.
“One thing that we really knew that we had to emphasize was transition defense; it was going to be big for this team,” Ohio State’s Braxtin Miller said. “They’re really good in transition and getting out and getting easy buckets. Every time we go up against Maryland it’s going to be a tough, rough and just overall physical game, and I think we expected that.”
Miller finished with 18 points, and she hit consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points to give the Buckeyes three scorers in double figures.
Maryland’s Ashley Owusu led all scorers with 33 points. She tallied 23 in the second half. Teammate Katie Benzan added 22 points.
Three days later, Ohio State defeated then-No. 17 Indiana, 78-70, to earn its third consecutive win.
Maryland still sits at first place in the Big Ten with an 8-1 record. Ohio State is second at 6-1 while Michigan (10-1) is third at 5-1. Indiana (10-4) ranks fourth at 8-2.
Iowa wrestling rolls
The No. 1-ranked Hawkeyes moved to 3-0 on the season after a convincing 36-6 win against Illinois on Sunday.
Iowa wrestlers recorded three pins against the Illini.
At 125 pounds, Iowa’s No. 1-ranked Spencer Lee (from Murrysville) pinned No. 13 Justin Cardani (2:27) to extend his win streak to 26 matches. The pin was the 24th of Lee’s career.
No. 1-ranked Jaydin Eierman pinned No. 13 Dylan Duncan (6:08) at 141 pounds; No. 13 Tony Cassioppi pinned No. 5 Luke Luffman (4:30) at 285 pounds.
Five Big Ten teams including Iowa are ranked among InterMat’s Top 10 tournament teams: No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Penn State, No. 9 Nebraska and No. 10 Ohio State.