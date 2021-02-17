CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points and No. 5 Illinois beat Northwestern 73-66 on Tuesday.
Cockburn got his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), who took control early in their sixth straight win.
No. 20 Missouri 70
No. 20 Missouri 70
ATHENS, Ga. — Losing a big second-half lead made Missouri’s third consecutive loss even more painful.
Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat the Tigers.
No. 24 Arkansas 75,
Florida 64
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the Razorbacks over Florida.
Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018.