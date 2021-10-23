STATE COLLEGE — Over the course of an unprecedented nine overtimes, Illinois survived Penn State’s botched attempt at a trick play, lost its quarterback and a powerful running back to injury, and failed to gain just 3 measly yards again and again.
When Casey Washington finally came down with the winning catch Saturday, he hardly knew what to do.
“I actually cried,” he said. “It just felt good.”
The Illini came out victorious in the NCAA’s first nine-overtime game, edging the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions 20-18 on Washington’s 2-point conversion catch from Brandon Peters to end a string of goal-line stalemates under college football’s recently rewritten overtime rules.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Nittany Lions, who have not won since Oct. 2 against Indiana.
“Obviously, we did not have our guys ready to play,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “There’s a difference between playing Iowa on the road and having that type of loss (23-20 on Oct. 9). … But at the end of the day, all that matters is we get the job done, and we did not today.”
The contest between the Nittany Lions and the Illini marked the first time in NCAA history a game reached the eight-overtime threshold.
Per new NCAA rules, at the start of the third overtime period, teams must attempt 2-point conversions from their 3-yard line.
Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and Illinois (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) traded field goals through the first two overtime periods.
Nittany Lions kicker Jordan Stout connected on field goals of 31 and 40 yards. Illinois kicker Josh McCourt made field goals of 39 and 22 yards.
Neither team scored again until the eighth overtime period.
Quarterback Sean Clifford was wide open near the goal line on the trick play, but tight end Tyler Warren’s pass attempt missed its mark for Penn State in the third overtime.
Quarterback Artur Sitkowski missed a receiver on Illinois’ first try, and both defenses held firm for the four OTs that followed.
In the eighth overtime, Illinois converted a 2-point conversion via a pass from Peters to Isaiah Williams. Penn State matched the 2-point score on a run by running back Noah Cain.
In the ninth OT, Clifford’s pass to Parker Washington was broken up by linebacker Khalan Tolson. Peters then found Casey Washington near the back of the end zone for the winning completion.
“To see our locker room right now is pretty special,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “They fight for one another.”
Illinois entered the matchup with the Big Ten’s eighth-ranked rushing offense (164.1 yards per game). The Illini carved Penn State’s run defense for 357 yards. Illinois running back Chase Brown ran for 223 yards, while teammate Josh McCray ended with 142 yards.
The contest was Penn State’s first without starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. The senior captain sustained a season-ending injury during the Nittany Lions’ loss at Iowa.
“Credit to Illinois and their game plan,” Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “Their running backs are tough backs. They were physical up front, and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make when it came down to it.”
Illinois’ dominant rushing performance was a striking contrast to the Nittany Lions’ ground game, which again failed to generate any traction.
Penn State only managed 52 yards rushing through regulation.
Starting running back Keyvone Lee ended with 24 yards on seven carries. Noah Ford led the group with 43 yards, 31 of which he recorded during regulation. John Lovett added 21 yards on five carries.
Clifford started the game two weeks after exiting his team’s contest against Iowa with an undisclosed injury.
Illinois sacked Clifford four times.
Clifford connected on his first four pass attempts of the game. His third completion resulted in a 42-yard touchdown to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
The touchdown was one of few productive plays by the Penn State offense, which was outgained, 395-227, by Illinois.
The Illini also recorded 13 more first downs than the Nittany Lions.
Penn State also dropped 15 passes.
“We should have capitalized on opportunities we had, but we didn’t get it done,” Lambert-Smith said.
Three Penn State defenders ended with double-digit tackles. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown posted a game-high 13 total tackles. Linebacker Ellis Brooks had 11, while defensive end Arnold Ebiketie contributed 10 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks.
Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs pulled in a first-quarter interception, the first of the sophomore’s collegiate career.
Penn State peaked at No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following its Week 5 win against Indiana. The Nittany Lions have since gone 0-2, and they have remaining games against teams ranked No. 5, No. 6 and No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll entering this weekend.
The Nittany Lions next travel to No. 5 Ohio State.
“It’s probably the hardest part of my job, is after a tough loss, to stand there in the locker room and give them what they need to hear at that moment,” Franklin said. “My natural inclination is to start coaching and going over issues that we had today on the field. It’s not the right time for it. …The hardest part of my job is standing there in front of the team, the coaches, the trainers, all the players, and addressing those things after a tough loss.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.