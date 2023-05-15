Just over a month has passed since Penn State concluded spring practice with the annual Blue-White Game and Nittany Lion fans caught their first glimpse of transfer newcomers wide receiver Malik McClain, punter Riley Thompson and kicker Alex Felkins.
A trio of impact transfers will soon arrive at the program.
Wide receiver Dante Cephas announced he would return to his home state by committing the Nittany Lions as a transfer back in January. Cephas starred at Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh and signed with Kent State for the 2019 season.
The Nittany Lions must replace starter Mitchell Tinsley, a one-year starter and Western Kentucky transfer. Cephas projects to fill that void. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound wide receiver accumulated 2,139 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the Golden Flashes.
Cephas registered 744 yards receiving and three touchdowns in nine games last season. He set a program record for yards receiving behind a 246-yard effort against Ohio and ended the year as a Mid-American Conference first-teamer.
His most productive season with Kent State came in 2021. That year he produced 1,240 yards receiving nine touchdowns in 14 contests. Cephas tallied seven 100-yard games that year with a season-high 186-yard, three-touchdown effort against Buffalo.
Cephas isn’t the only Commonwealth native returning home to resume their playing career.
Williamsport standout and former Minnesota running back Trey Potts committed to Penn State as a transfer in early April. He joins a talented backfield that includes Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
During his three-year career with Golden Gophers, Potts recorded 1,147 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Last year he rushed for 474 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. Potts recorded 552 yards rushing and six touchdowns through the first five games of the 2021 season before missing the remainder of the year with an injury.
Late last month, the Nittany Lions dipped into the transfer portal to add depth to its defensive line. Former Old Dominion defensive tackle Alonzo Ford announced his transfer to Penn State on Twitter. Ford appeared in 25 games with the Monarchs and accumulated 70 total tackles over two seasons. He led Old Dominion’s defensive unit with 38 stops in 2021, and his 32 total tackles in 2022 netted him accolades as an honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection.
Iowa set as White Out opponent
Penn State will host Iowa as its annual White Out opponent on September 23 (8 p.m., CBS).
The Nittany Lions dropped the much-anticipated information during a Monday release of themes for its 2023 slate of home games. CBS will make its first trip to Beaver Stadium since 1998 to television the Nittany Lions-Hawkeyes matchup. Penn State is 10-8 overall in White Out games, including going 0-1 against Iowa in the annual event. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 (Michigan, Auburn and Minnesota) in their last three White Out games.
Here are Penn State’s themes for its seven home games in 2023:
Sept. 2: West Virginia 7:30 p.m. NBC (Helmet Stripe)
Sept. 9: Delaware TBD (Spirit Day; THON)
Sept. 23: Iowa 8 p.m. CBS (White Out)
Oct. 14: Massachusetts TBD (Homecoming; Generations of Greatness)
Oct. 28: Indiana TBD (Military Appreciation Day; Seats for Servicemembers)
Nov. 11: Michigan TBD (Penn State Stripe Out)
Nov. 18: Rutgers TBD (Senior Day)