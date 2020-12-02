Improvement in secondary key in Michigan win

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s secondary through the first five games proved porous as the Nittany Lions struggled in their quest for a win.
Losing the experience of senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (undisclosed injury) and sophomore Keaton Ellis didn’t help, either.
Heading into last week’s game against Michigan, it was set to face its third consecutive first-year quarterback in Wolverines signal-caller Cade McNamara.
Penn State’s thinned-out secondary held Michigan to just 112 yards passing, Wolverines’ lowest total of the year. Neither of Michigan’s two quarterbacks — McNamara and Joe Milton — passed for a touchdown.
“I thought Michigan had some playmakers at the wide receiver position that we were concerned about, so that was going to be a big factor in the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday.
Talented Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell was limited to 40 yards, while AJ Henning caught three passes for 31 yards.
Penn State’s (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) cornerback room has leaned heavily on the contributions of redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr. who began the season as a starter. Sophomore Marquis Wilson lined with Porter Jr. at Michigan Stadium last Saturday when he made the first start of his career.
“I was very proud of those guys,” Franklin said. “I made a big deal of it in the locker room. I made a big deal out of it with those guys individually, as well. That was a big part of our opportunity.”
Both Porter Jr. and Wilson recorded stellar outings.
Wilson finished five tackles, including four solo stops, while Porter Jr. collected four total tackles. Both players ended with a pass deflection.
“In three parts of the game, we played tough from the first quarter to the fourth, Porter Jr. said. “We hadn’t done that in the last couple of games — we just started off slow. But we got the chance to start off fast, and we ended fast.”
Last week’s win not only gave Penn State its first of the 2020 season, but it snapped a three-game losing streak at Michigan Stadium by the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s last win in Ann Arbor occurred in 2009 when the Nittany Lions earned a 35-10 win.
“A lot of people can’t say they beat Michigan at Michigan,” Porter Jr. said. “(At Penn State) it hasn’t been done since 2009. So to come here and get this win means a lot, and this team is happy right now. We just have to move forward. 1-0 mentality.”
Penn State’s defense — thanks in part to the contributions of its young secondary – held Michigan to 126 yards in the second half. The Wolverines were 4-of-12 in third-down attempts and 1-of-3 on fourth-down tries.
“We made critical plays at critical times, which is really something we’ve done a pretty good job of over our time, but had not done early in the season,” Franklin said. “It’s hard to stop people on short and inches like that, especially with a 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback. We played with tremendous grit, which I think is a word that has described us for six years here.”