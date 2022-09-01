For Danville to reach its goals, there can’t be much satisfaction in the ease of the opener.
Coach Mike Brennan knows that is a fact if the Ironmen want to play in December.
“We’re pleased with our performance (a 58-0 victory over Bloomsburg), but if we are going to play in the cold weather, we have to be dominant on both sides of the ball, every game,” Brennan said. “We need to be consistent on both sides of the ball every game.”
So when Danville travels to Line Mountain on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the two schools first meeting in more than 30 years, Brennan wants to see more out of the Danville passing game.
“I don’t think we were as sharp in the passing game as we needed to be,” Brennan said.
And both coaches in the contest — Brennan and Line Mountain’s Brandon Carson — just want to see their teams be better than they were in last week’s openers.
“The idea is to get better every week. We have to stay grounded,” Brennan said of his team that opens heavily favored in its first three games, but then faces Loyalsock and Southern Columbia in back-to-back weeks. “It’s kind of like last year. We didn’t have much adversity early in the season, and then injuries hit us, and we took a step up in competition. We talked this week that we’ll have tougher times, and we’ll have to be prepared for that. It’s never as easy as you think it is.”
For Carson and the Eagles, they led at halftime against Penns Valley, but struggled in the second half of a 41-13 loss to the Rams.
“We basically went into the tank when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t respond to adversity, and weren’t able to pull ourselves out of a funk,” Carson said. “I told them on Monday, I’m not looking for anything special or spectacular on Friday night.
“I just want everybody — players and coaches — to improve somewhere in some part of the game, even me.”
Carson knows the Ironmen will be a tough task. He pegs them as one of the top teams in the district.
“Watching them on film, I really feel like they don’t have a weakness,” Carson said. “If they play confident, I really think they can give Southern a run when they play.”
And the big reason for that isn’t the players like Ty Brown-Stauffer or Carson Persing, Carson said. It’s the guys like Aaron Johnson and the offensive line that give Danville an advantage against most teams.
“It’s not like when you watch them, there is a weak point you can attack. They have speed everywhere,” Carson said. “If you try to take away the stars, there are plenty of guys that can do the job. Then you look at both lines, their linebackers.
“They’re fast and aggressive all over.”
For Brennan and the Ironmen, the Eagles will provide another test in his goal to get Danville to be a more physical football team. Danville knows that Line Mountain will try to shorten the game and keep the Danville offense off the field.
“If they can get into a rhythm with that veer offense, they can make the game shorter,” Brennan said. “Certainly, I think, we’ll see a lot of the big fullback, and they always have a quarterback that’s good on the option.”