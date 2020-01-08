The Daily Item
MILTON — C.J. Mabry scored seven second-quarter points as Lewisburg turned a two-point first-quarter lead into a double-digit advantage at halftime, as the Green Dragons won their sixth straight game, a 60-28 decision over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Tuesday night.
Peter Lantz led Lewisburg (8-3 overall, 2-2 HAC-II) with 13 points, while Nick Shedleski chipped in 10 points. Mabry and freshman Cam Michaels each finished with nine points.
Ceasar Allen led Milton (1-8, 1-2) with nine points.
Lewisburg 60, Milton 28
Lewisburg (8-3) 60
Dante Sims 0 2-2 2; Cam Michaels 4 1-3 9; Kaden Wuederman 1 0-0 2; Alan Daniel 1 0-0 3; Jay Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 3 2-2 8; Nick Shedleski 5 0-1 10; Forrest Zelecheski 1 0-0 2; Peter Lantz 4 5-9 13; C.J. Mabry 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 11-19 60.
3-point goals: Daniel.
Did not score: Khashaun Akins, Ben Blough.
Milton (1-8) 28
Kenley Caputo 1 1-4 3; Xavier Minium 1 2-2 4; Luke DeLong 0 2-2 2; Ceasar Allen 4 0-0 9; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 6; Jace Brandt 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-8 28.
3-point goals: Loreman 2, Allen.
Did not score: Austin Gainer, Dylan Birdsong, Kyle Wagner, Dom Savidge, Jose Oyola, Eric Baker, Dillan Guinn-Bailey, Carter Lilley.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 12 19 13 16 — 60
Milton 10 5 11 2 — 28
Jayvee: Lew, 68-60. High scorers, Lew, Michaels 27; Milt, Brandt, 18.