The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points, and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night.
The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score knotted at 6.
Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16-points and 10 rebounds.
Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.
Holmes scored 18 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting, and Scalia went 5-of-6 from long distance and had 17 points in the first two quarters. Indiana led by as many as 27 points in the first half and 54-29 at halftime.
No. 22 Iowa State 66, No. 17 Texas 61
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists, and Iowa State beat Texas to snap a three-game losing streak.
Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead.
MEN
No. 15 Miami 80, North Carolina 72
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally to beat North Carolina.
Nijel Pack added 23 points for the Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by just one at halftime but shot 52% after the break while locking down on UNC’s drivers who had found success getting to the rim in the first 20 minutes. The combination helped Miami stretch out the lead to as many as 14 points, with Miller and Pack leading the way from either behind the arc or with Miller’s nifty moves inside.
The Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7) trailed by 11 in the final 21/2 minutes before making a frantic comeback.