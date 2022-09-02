For the first two years of Henry Hynoski’s coaching career at Shamokin, facing off with his alma mater of Southern Columbia was a challenge his team wasn’t yet ready to face.
When Hynoski arrived at Shamokin, the Indians were coming off a pair of one-win seasons, and facing the Tigers’ proud tradition represented an obstacle far too great for a rebuilding squad. The results on the scoreboard showed, as Southern Columbia won those first two meetings by a combined 108-0 before the Indians disappeared from the schedule in 2020 and 2021.
Three years have now passed since Shamokin came up against Southern Columbia, and Tigers coach Jim Roth isn’t expecting anywhere near as easy a time as Southern had with the Indians in 2018 and 2019. Based on what he saw while scouting the Indians in their Week 1 win over Lewisburg, this represents a genuine challenge for the Tigers.
“I was impressed,” Roth said. “I thought they looked pretty solid in all areas with their lines on both sides of the ball and their skill players. They threw the ball effectively and they’re pretty balanced on offense. They incorporate a number of running backs; there’s not just one go-to guy.”
There might not be only one go-to guy in the Indians’ attack, but in the win over Lewisburg, Knowledge Artis-Jones certainly established himself as a player the Tigers will have to slow down to get a win. The Indians got him into a flow early on against the Lewisburg defense, and even though Hynoski wanted to open up the pass a bit last week, Artis-Jones and his brother Wisdom proved so effective that he saw no reason to divert from what worked.
“(Knowledge) got 170 yards in his first game as a starter, and the crazy thing is that there’s still some things he can work on and improve to get even better,” Hynoski said. “You can see the ability and natural talent is there.”
The same was true of the rest of the Indians, but the execution didn’t quite get to the level Hynoski wanted in Week 1. Shamokin emerged with a victory against Lewisburg, but turnovers and missed assignments in the red zone meant they left several points on the field and made things far more difficult for themselves than necessary.
If that happens again this week, Hynoski fully expects the Tigers to make the Indians pay for it.
“To beat Southern, you’ve got to be darned near perfect,” Hynoski said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity, and this will be a good game to assess where we’re really at.
“Southern has tremendous athletes like every year; they’ve got the three-headed monster in the backfield and a tough, stout defense. They do everything right and they’re always in the right places at the right time. Teams that beat Southern need to be as disciplined and sound as they are in all facets of the game.”
That was perfectly evident when the Tigers responded to the challenge Berwick threw at them in the first half in Week 1. Southern Columbia could have folded easily after losing linebacker Garrett Garcia to a serious knee injury and falling behind 14-0 at halftime, but the Tigers instead overwhelmed the Bulldogs with 42 second-half points.
The “three-headed monster” Hynoski referred to of Braeden Wisloski, Wes Barnes and Carter Madden combined for 285 rushing yards and six scores in Week 1, showing that the Tigers are just as resilient and dangerous as ever.
“Being down and facing that adversity and coming back in a big way speaks to the character and attitude of the players,” Roth said. “That should help us down the road if we face another situation where we need to come from behind in a game.”
Hynoski and the Indians will be hoping to force the Tigers to act on those lessons right away. With four playoff appearances in Hynoski’s first four seasons at Shamokin, the Indians have built themselves into a respected squad in the area. Having his team successfully play with and beat his alma mater would represent another step forward for a program that’s still attempting to get to that level.
“It’s always a special game,” Hynoski said. “It’s really nice to see all my old coaches and everyone that supported me along my way that I still live in the community with. But obviously, I’m the coach of Shamokin and I’m going to do everything I can to win that football game.
“I want to see a good effort, limited mistakes and I want to see disciplined football. That’s where you have to start when facing Southern.”
Southern Columbia at Shamokin
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Shamokin High School
Last meeting: Southern Columbia won 60-0 in 2019.
Radio/Internet:
Southern Columbia Tigers (1-0)
Schedule
At Berwick, W, 42-27
At Shamokin, Sept. 2
Loyalsock, Sept. 9
Lewisburg, Sept. 16
At Danville, Sept. 23
Montoursville, Sept. 30
At Central Columbia, Oct. 7
Mount Carmel, Oct. 14
Wyoming, Oct. 21
At Shikellamy, Oct. 28
Shamokin Indians (0-0)
Schedule
At Lewisburg, W, 13-10
Southern Columbia, Sept. 2
Mifflinburg, Sept. 9
At Selinsgrove, Sept. 16
Central Mountain, Sept. 23
Shikellamy, Sept. 30
At Jersey Shore, Oct. 7
At Central Columbia, Oct. 14
Greater Nanticoke, Oct. 21
At Mount Carmel, Oct. 28