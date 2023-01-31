COAL TOWNSHIP — Chris Zimmerman said he was a little cranky Tuesday night, still smarting from Shamokin's loss four nights previous to Central Mountain in a division showdown.
And it wasn't just the loss to the Wildcats that stuck in the craw of the coach and his team.
It was the 74 points they gave up.
"I'm a little cranky; I'm not going lie," Zimmerman said, even after a resounding 52-34 win over Selinsgrove at home.
"We thought we we were starting to turn a corner a little, but we feel we didn't play as well as we could out at Central Mountain."
So the Indians played spoiler against the Seals, limiting them to just nine field goals through three quarters while building an 11-point lead. Shamokin sophomore Case Lichty scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Indians turn the game into a rout. The Indians swingman made all five of his shots in the second half, and hit 8 of 10 for the game.
"We felt our defense was there (over at Selinsgrove). Our offense wasn't moving at all," Lichty said of his team's 42-41 loss to the Seals on Jan. 14. "At home, our offense just seems a little better."
The Indians' victory gives Central Mountain (16-1, 8-1) at least a tie for the division title with one game to play. The Seals (13-6 overall, 7-2 Heartland-I) travel to Central Mountain on Friday night.
Shamokin (14-5, 7-2 HAC-I) is in position to grab the wild card spot the HAC Tournament. The Indians were helped by Southern Columbia's one-point loss to Warrior Run on Tuesday. The Indians have lost just twice in overall conference play. Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia, Loyalsock and Lewisburg all have three conference losses. Shamokin has a division game with Milton on Friday night, and a crossover game on Valentine's Day with Danville.
Shamokin raced to an 8-0 lead Tuesday, and the Seals struggled against the man-to-man defense of the Indians. They had six turnovers and just four shots in the opening quarter. Lichty made back-to-back driving layups, the last coming with 3:19 left in the second quarter, and the Indians opened a 22-10 lead.
"We've all been playing together since we were little," Lichty said. "I'm always looking for Joe (Hile) or Jennsyn (Shuey), or they are looking for me. When I made cuts to the basket, I knew they'd find me."
However, the Seals stayed within striking distance, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Gabe Paulhamus and Blake Haddon — Selinsgrove's only made 3-pointers of the game — had the Seals back to 24-18 with 1:29 left in the first half.
Selinsgrove would get within five when Spencer George scored to open the second half, but the Seals made just onr of their next 12 shots. Conner Mattern's 3-pointer off the bench had the Indians' lead back to 34-23 with 3:24 left in the third quarter.
The final stanza was all Indians. By the time Shuey converted a layup midway through the fourth, Shamokin had a 20-point advantage.
Hile finished with 15 points, and Shuey added 14 points as the only other points scored by the Indians came on a 3-pointer by Rylan Price in the first quarter and Mattern's third-quarter trey.
George scored 10 to lead Selinsgrove, while Haddon finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
SHAMOKIN 52, SELINSGROVE 34
Selinsgrove (13-6) 34
Nate Cataldi 1 0-0 2; Ries Naugle 2 2-2 6; Gavin Bastian 1 0-0 2; Blake Haddon 3 0-0 7; Spencer George 5 0-0 10; Luke Piecuch 0 1-2 1; Gabe Paulhamus 1 0-0 3; Val Barillaro 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-6 34.
3-point goals: Haddon, Paulhamus.
Did not score: Tyler Swineford.
Shamokin (14-5) 52
Rylan Price 1 0-0 3; Joe Hile 6 2-4 15; Case Lichty 8 1-2 17; Jenssyn Shuey 6 2-4 14; Conner Mattern 1 0-0 3; J.J. Leiby 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 5-12 52.
3-point goals: Price, Hile, Matter.
Did not score: Cam Annis, Brett Nye, James Strausser, Andrew Leffler, Dylan Chamberlain.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;6;13;5;10 — 34
Shamokin;14;12;9;17 — 52
JV: Shamokin, 44-43. High scorers, Shamokin, Gaven Renn, 18. Selinsgrove, Cam Smith, 16.