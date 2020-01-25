MILLERSTOWN — As the season winds toward the playoffs, Friday's Tri-Valley League matchup with Greenwood was the perfect preparation for the Millersburg boys basketball team.
The Indians made some crucial mistakes and let two 10-point leads get away from them against the Wildcats, plus it was Millersburg's third tough game of the week — including a trip on Thursday to Juniata.
However, Millersburg made enough plays at the end of the game to pull out a 57-52 win to muddle up the race for the TVL regular-season title even more.
"With the with week we had and the way (Greenwood) plays defense, we knew it might be ugly," Millersburg coach Todd Wingard said. "So, we knew a push was coming (in the second half) and (Greenwood) really came hard, but our kids are very resilient."
Millersburg improves to 13-5 overall, 9-3 TVL, while Greenwood drops to 11-5, 9-3. Both teams sit a game behind Upper Dauphin the loss column with four league games left, while the Trojans (11-4, 9-2) have five league games left. Upper Dauphin and Greenwood play in Elizabethville on Tuesday night.
"We really needed this in the league," junior guard Christian Bingaman said. "It really helps us a lot with the playoffs coming up."
The teams were closely matched early, but Millersburg senior Brant Bingaman — Christian's cousin — caught fire late in the first quarter, scoring nine straight points for the Indians as they opened up a 14-8 lead. Brant Bingaman scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half, as Greenwood limited Millersburg's leading scorer — Christian – to just five points in the first half.
"I've been blessed in my time here to have some fantastic 3-point shooting teams, but this isn't one of them (the Indians were 0-of-4)," Wingard said. "But these guys are the best from 15-feet and in (the Indians were 24-of-41 — for 58.5% — from two)."
The Indians built a 10-point lead in the second quarter as Christian Bingaman's bucket with 2:25 left capped six straight points to give Millersburg a 24-14 lead. Thomas Pyle scored on a drive with 30 seconds left in the first half and then two foul shots with 0.2 seconds showing on the clock to cut the lead to six at the break.
Millersburg built its lead back to 10 in the third quarter behind crafty forward Tate Etzweiler. He scored six straight points inside, all off feeds from his guards (two by Christian Bingaman, one by Jonathon Snyder), to push the Millersburg lead back to 34-24 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
"We hit some high-lows there in the second half because Tate has a knack for getting open," Wingard said. "He's very sneaky. He can get the ball off pretty quick."
Greenwood began its climb back into the game behind Brenden Miller, who scored seven points in the third, and whose three-point play started a spurt that brought the Wildcats back to 36-33 on a Pyle bucket after a quick steal of an Indians' inbounds pass.
Bingaman hit two foul shots and an elbow jumper to push the lead back to seven, before an 8-0 run in a little over minute gave Greenwood its first lead of the second half, when Pyle, who finished with five steals, went coast-to-coast after a steal and scored to make 41-40 with 50 seconds left.
Greenwood took a 45-42 lead with 6:44 left in the game, but Brant Bingaman hit a foul shot and a Christian Bingaman jumper tied the game with 5:49 left in the game.
The Wildcats again grabbed the lead lead only to have Millersburg tie it three different times before Greenwood took its final lead on a Pyle bucket with 3:32 left in the game.
Christian Bingaman scored to tie it, and Devyn Kintzer's putback with 2:13 left in the game gave the Indians the lead at 53-51. Three straight empty offensive trips forced Greenwood to foul. Snyder hit two foul shots with 32 seconds left push the lead to 55-51.
Christian Bingman finished with a game-high 19 points — 14 in the second half to go along with four assists. Etzweiler scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half. Snyder also finished with four assists.
"My teammates do a great job of getting open when I drive," Christian Bingaman said. "They knock down open shots. It really helped open things up."
Aaron Bollinger had 16 points for the Wildcats, while Pyle finished with 14 points. Avery Morder chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.
MILLERSBURG 57, GREENWOOD 52
Millersburg (13-5) 57
Christian Bingaman 7 5-7 19; Brant Bingaman 6 2-3 14; Jonathon Snyder 1 2-2 4; Tate Etzweiler 8 0-0 16; Devyn Kintzer 2 0-2 4. Totals 24 9-14 57.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Aiden Harman.
Greenwood (11-5) 52
Avery Morder 2 3-4 7; Thomas Pyle 6 2-2 14; Brendan Miller 4 1-1 9; Aaron Bollinger 8 0-2 16; Steven Watts 1 0-0 2; Tyler Sherman 1 0-0 2; Mike Strohm 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-9 52.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Millersburg`14`10`18`15 — 57
Greenwood`8`10`23`11 — 52