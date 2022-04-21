COAL TOWNSHIP — Annie Hornberger homered and scored the winning run on Lindsay Glosek's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Shamokin knocked off Midd-West, 3-2, on Thursday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Thursday.
Hornberger and Midd-West pitcher Miley Beachel were locked in a pitcher's duel with the game scoreless into the fifth inning. Teagan Schreffler singled to open the inning for Midd-West, and later scored on Lorna Oldt's bunt to give Midd-West the lead. Kennedy Petrovich tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
Sarah Shupp homered on a 3-2 pitch in the top of the sixth to give the lead back to Midd-West, but Hornberger tied the game with a solo homer of her own to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
Neither team scored in the seventh, before Hornberger walked to open the eighth, went to third on Brooke Sebasovich's one-out single. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Glosek singled to end the game.
Hornerberger stuck out 14 in picking the victory, and retired the final nine Midd-West hitters of the game after Shupp's home
Shamokin 3, Midd-West 2
one out when winning run scored
Midd-West;000;011;00 — 2-4-2
Shamokin;000;011;01 — 3-7-0
Annie Hornberger and Linsey Glosek. Miley Beachel and Mckennin Voss.
WP: Hornberger; LP: Beachel.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 1-for-4, RBI; Hornberger, 2-for-2, homer (6th, solo), 2 runs; Glosek 1-for-4, RBI.
Midd-West: Sarah Shupp 2-for-3, homer (6th, solo), run, RBI; Teagan Schreffler 1-for-3, run.