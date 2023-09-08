MIFFLINBURG — Jayce Ginck’s game plan was simple — just keep running the ball, and keep scoring.
Easier said than done surely, but one that had worked up to that point for the Shamokin sophomore, and his fellow running backs.
So, in a suddenly tight game, Ginck and company just followed the plan.
Shamokin held off Mifflinburg, 48-28, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play on Friday night,
Ginck, along with Zakem Clinton and Chase Pensyl, used breakaway speed to get the second level of the Mifflinburg defense throughout the game, and with Shamokin’s lead cut to six points early in the fourth quarter, that speed proved vital.
Clinging to a 34-28 lead with eight minutes to play, the Indians benefited from a strong kick return to start their drive across midfield, but it was the rotation of Ginck, Clinton and Pensyl that cashed in on the opportunity.
Consecutive first down runs from Clinton moved the ball into the red zone, before Ginck nearly scored, dragging Mifflinburg defenders with him down to the 2-yard line on back-to-back touches. Pensyl finished the scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown to build an all-important two-score lead, 41-28, with under six minutes left.
A fourth down stop on Mifflinburg’s ensuing drive led to Shamokin’s final touchdown on a 49-yard sprint from Clinton.
Clinton finished with a team-high 117 yards while Pensyl finished with 100 yards and Ginck added 77, with all three players finding the end zone.
“(Ginck) has been due for a big game,” Shamokin coach Marc Persing said. “We know the type of talent he is and you got to see it tonight. Ginck is our shifty, Zakem is our power guy…we like the nucleus back there.”
Shamokin earned its first win of the season to improve to 1-2 while Mifflinburg fell to 2-1, and Persing credited the resiliency of his team.
“We lost 17 seniors, and we’re in the same place we were last year so this is just a great group of guys,” Persing said. “They come to work hard every day and this team just loves to grind.”
The ability to grind out a win was on full display in the closing minutes of the game.
Before the quick touchdowns from Pensyl and Clinton as the minutes ticked away in the fourth quarter, Mifflinburg was mounting a comeback behind quarterback Chad Martin and a host of receivers.
Martin forced Shamokin to keep answering as he threw for 442 yards and two touchdowns.
Shamokin built an early 20-0 lead in the first half beyond big plays — highlighted by a 67-yard flea flicker from Brad Latsha to Ben Delbaugh — and the consistent running that came to define its win.
“We started strong and finished strong,” Ginck said. “We couldn’t afford to let up.”
Mifflinburg continued to bounce back throughout, starting with its first touchdown on a pass from Martin to Sean Grodotzke to cut the Shamokin lead to 20-6.
“We had a slow start offensively, and (Shamokin) got out ahead and we just couldn’t come back,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We gave ourselves a chance to the very end and that’s what we told the boys. They fought hard.”
Troy Dressler led the Wildcats with 183 yards receiving while Grodotzke added 181 and Kyler Troup had 106, giving Martin three steady targets for the comeback effort.
SHAMOKIN 48, MIFFLINBURG 28
Shamokin (1-2);6;28;0;14 — 48
Southern Columbia (12-4);0;21;0;7 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Ben Delbaugh 67 pass from Brad Latsha (kick failed)
Second quarter
S-Bridgeton Delvalle 7 run (Chase Pensyl kick)
S-Jayce Ginck 6 run (Pensyl kick)
M-Sean Grodotzke 24 pass from Chad Martin (kick failed)
S-Ginck 38 run (Pensyl kick)
M-Troy Dressler 16 pass from Martin (Kyler Troup pass from Martin)
S-Pensyl 41 run (Pensyl kick)
M-Radwil Susan 4 run (Diego Herrera kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Kaiden Kmett 4 run (Herrera kick)
S-Pensyl 2 run (Pensyl kick)
S-Zakem Clinton 49 run (Pensyl kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;M
First downs;13;25
Rushes-net yards;28-353;24-33
Passing yards;141;546
Passing;4-11-1;36-60-2
Fumbles-lost;3-1;3-1
Penalties-yards;7-73;8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Ginck 12-120, 2 TDs; Clinton 7-117, TD; Pensyl 5-100, 2 TDs; Delvalle 2-14, TD; Rylan Price 1-13; Latsha, 1-(-8). Mifflinburg: Kmett, 8-20, TD; Martin 7-10; Susan 5-5, TD; Cole Reibsome 3-10; Team 1-(-12).
PASSING — Shamokin: Latsha 4-10-1 for 141 yards, TD; Logan Steele 0-1-0 for 0 yards. Mifflinburg: Martin 31-53-2 for 442 yards, 2 TDs; Reibsome 5-7-0 for 104 yards.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Delbaugh 2-73, TD; Price 2-68. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 15-181, TD; Grodotzke, 9-183, TD; Kyler Troup, 7-106; Kmett 3-17; Tyler Reigel, 1-14; Landen Murray, 1-5.