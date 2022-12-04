Just looking at the Shamokin roster, one can see why even Chris Zimmerman can’t contain himself.
Always honest, he tried to Lou Holtz the Indians’ chances at first — wondering why other coaches thought his team was the favorite in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I race.
But Zimmerman knows his young Indians, who were surprised in last year’s District 4 Class 4A semifinals by Athens, before bouncing back to earn a state berth in the consolation game, have two very important things in the HAC: obviously talent, plus size.
The Indians have seven players on their roster listed at 6-foot-3 or above, and sophomore guard Joe Hile is listed at 6-foot-6.
“We’ve had a great offseason. We’ve done a lot of high-level stuff. We played the Archbishop Carrolls and the Don Bosco Preps in the summertime and held our own,” Zimmerman said. “But the best thing about this group is that they love each other. The camaraderie and their togetherness, I’ve had college coaches in the gymnasium say it really stands out.
“They are very talented, but they don’t want to let each other down either.”
Senior Cam Annis will be the point guard for the third straight season, but Zimmerman’s biggest fear is still his youth. At their last scrimmage against Hazleton, the Indians’ top nine had five sophomores and three freshmen in it.
Milton feels like it should be in the thick of things as well. The Black Panthers return two four-year starters in the backcourt — Xzavier Minium and Jace Brandt — two more seniors that started last season in Luke DeLong and 6-foot-4 center Ashton Krall, and a rising junior that Brandt is high on in Nigel Hunter.
“Our four senior starters have played a lot of basketball. I think by experience we lead the division,” Milton coach Ryan Brandt said. “I think we’ll be able to put the ball in the hoop with anyone. With Nigel getting better, I feel like we can have scorers on the floor at all times.”
And even though, it sounds like defense might be discounted a bit, Brandt’s son — Jace — had an eight-steal game last season and Minium was a first-team Division II defensive player last season.
“Luke has long arms and can get in the passing lanes, and Ashton can really protect the rim,” Brandt said. “I think we have a chance to have a decent defensive team as well.”
The only downside to the Black Panthers’ early season is that 6-foot-6 sophomore Joel Langdon was injured in the District 4 soccer semifinals, and will miss the season.
“Joel was so good this summer, and people didn’t realize how much stronger he’d gotten since last year,” Brandt said. “He was a really long 6-foot-6 that would have been a force at both ends this season.”
Central Mountain can’t be counted out either in the race for the title. The Wildcats started last year 4-9, but bounced back to win 10 of their final 12 games, including the District 6 Class 5A championship. Central Mountain returns its top two scorers from a season ago — Hayden Pardoe (14.1 points, five rebounds) and Jack Hanna (12.9 points, 3.9 assists).
Don’t discount either Shikellamy or Selinsgrove this season, though both will attack teams in vastly different ways. The Braves have plenty of guards, while the Seals might be the only team able to match Shamokin’s frontcourt for size in Division I.
Shikellamy, who has had big men like Darrell Lyles, Davis Marshall and Kaiden Hoffman over the past few seasons — might have to rely on a four-guard system. All three returning starters for the Braves are guards. Junior point guard Ryan Williams learned on the job last season, but his improvement was key in Shikellamy’s mid-season stretch of 10 wins in 12 games to end the regular season.
“Ryan is going to have to make us go (from the point guard spot). It took him a bit to figure it out last season,” Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said.
Classmate Cam Lenner is the team’s leading returning scorer at 10.8 points per game, while senior Mason Dietrich will have to do a bit of everything for the Braves. His season was marred by an early season injury, and his return to health was also huge for Shikellamy’s hot streak at the end of the season.
“Mason is going to do a bit of everything for us, handle the ball in the press, and probably guard somebody bigger than he is,” Zeigler said. “Cam is going to have to score every night.”
Selinsgrove returns 6-foot-5 guard Blake Haddon and 6-foot-3 forward Spencer George, and also expects big contributions from 6-foot-7 center Val Barilllaro.