MILLERSBURG — Even as dozens of ecstatic students hustled past him as he lay near midfield, Chance Crawford was sprawled out on his back as a long-overdue celebration took place.
Worn out physically? Probably.
Emotionally spent as he thought about what had just happened? Absolutely.
What sped through the junior’s mind was a single thought — it’s finally, finally over.
What was finally over was Millersburg’s 31-game losing streak, a drought stretching back to the final game of the 2015 campaign. That came to an end Friday night when the Indians beat Nativity 24-6.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Crawford said. “With the situation we were put in, and the way we handled it and the outcome, it’s quite unbelievable.
“There’s not a lot of teams out there that can do what we do. We worked our butts off the entire offseason to get where we were.”
Crawford played a lead role, too, scoring on runs of 21 and 29 yards in the fourth quarter as the Indians pulled away to the non-league success. The 5-foot-6, 165-pounder finished with 134 yards on 18 carries, and four catches for 92 additional yards.
“He grinded hard in the offseason,” said classmate Caden Feaster. “He knew what we were coming up against last year, and he had to make a change. He was probably the main person (organizing). He was always calling people up, getting people together.
“He has a winning mindset. He brought that tonight and it showed.”
The Indians (1-0) also picked up 146 yards passing from quarterback Aiden Harman, who completed 11 of his 22 passes. Harman staked Millersburg to an early 7-0 lead when he found Jonathon Snyder for a 21-yard TD.
Snyder juggled the ball several times before finally latching on as he fell to the ground.
“All the hard work they put in and you see the success,” said Aaron Wright, the third-year coach who finally pocketed career win No. 1. “I’m just so happy for every one of them.”
Nate Leaman tacked on a 34-yard field goal for the Indians, who also took the ball away from the Green Wave (0-1) on interceptions by Kyle Casner, Feaster and Snyder.
Having a shutout at halftime was momentous for the Indians, who stopped Nativity inside their own 10 in the opening quarter, boosting the momentum gathered by Snyder’s score. Picks by Casner and Feaster just added timely jolts.
“It was a confidence thing, and the kids just looked at each other and said, ‘We can do this,’” Wright said. “It’s hard when you’re (0-31). Talking to coaches who’ve been there, it’s hard to get that off your back because the kids put their heads down.”
“Our mentality was it’s 0-0, new game,” added Crawford, who left the field with his helmet still on. “We just can’t let our feet off the gas.”
Two other key plays right before Feaster’s interception were his open–field takedown of Nativity quarterback Cody Miller for a 6-yard loss, and an airborne Crawford knocking away a pass intended for 6-6 T.J. Wagner that would have moved the sticks.
“We had to keep game planning, because only 10-0 at half,” said Feaster, who had seven stops. “We had to come out and play even stronger.”
Nativity had a chance to slice into the lead on its second possession of the third quarter as Jake Ferhat slipped behind Feaster in the secondary, and Miller found him. However, the ball slipped through his hands.
Millersburg didn’t answer immediately, but after regaining possession at the Nativity 37 late in the third quarter the Indians were poised to strike. Crawford uncorked a zig-zagging run on the first play of the fourth that covered 21 yards to make it 17-0.
Yet while the Indians couldn’t complete the shutout — Josh Dolbin’s long kickoff return and a 15-yard penalty preceded the Green Wave’s 15-yard TD pass from Miller to Jacob Hoffman — they did close out a long-awaited win that had everyone juiced.
“No one’s satisfied,” Wright said. “We said to them, ‘We’re done with this one. OK, let’s enjoy this one. We got this off our back. We go to work on Monday.’”
MILLERSBURG 24, NATIVITY 6
Nativity`0`0`0`6 — 6
Millersburg`7`3`0`14 — 24
First quarter
M-Jonathon Snyder 21 pass from Aiden Harman (Nate Leaman kick), 9:09.
Second quarter
M-FG Leaman 34, 4:14.
Fourth quarter
M-Chance Crawford 21 run (Leaman kick), 11:50.
M-Crawford 29 run (Leaman kick), 4:04.
N-Jacob Hoffman 15 pass from Cody Miller (pass failed), 3:01.
TEAM STATISTICS
‘N`M
First downs`6`15
Rushing yards`29-65`30-145
Passing yards`60`146
Comp-Att-Int`5-16-3`11-22-0
Penalties-yards`6-50`7-60
Punts-average`4-26.8`2-32.0
Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Nativity: Cody Miller 13-24, Jared Yoder 8-23, Steven Spolski 2-16, Jake Ferhat 2-4, Jacob Hoffman 4-(minus-2); Millersburg: Chance Crawford 18-134 (2 TDs), Aiden Harman 10-21, Team 2-(minus-10).
PASSING — Nativity: Miller 5-16-3-60; Millersburg: Harman 11-22-0-146.
RECEIVING — Nativity: Roman DiNicola 2-28, Spolski 1-16, Hoffman 1-15, Ferhat 1-1; Millersburg: Crawford 4-92, Caden Feaster 3-11, Jonathon Snyder 2-27, Kyle Casner 1-16, Keaton Wilbert 1-0.