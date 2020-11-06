Henry Hynoski makes no excuses for his football team.
Graduation losses seemed to decimate Shamokin, but that didn’t temper his expectations for the Indians.
“We start every year wanting to win every single game — no matter who we lose, who we have returning,” Hynoski said. “We have to trust the process.”
However, even Hynoski admits the inexperienced Indians were not ready for a team of Jersey Shore’s caliber to open the season on Sept. 11.
“Not a lot people had to open with a team the caliber of Jersey Shore. It really exposed the things we need to work on,” Hynoski said.
Now the Indians get a second crack at the Bulldogs as Shamokin travels to Thompson Street Stadium to face Jersey Shore for the District 4 Class 4A championship. The Bulldogs (7-0) will be looking for their third straight district title.
“I think we’re fully prepare this time to play them,” said Shamokin running back Max Madden, who ran for more than 200 yards in a 15-0 district semifinal win over Selinsgrove. “It’s going to be a great game.”
It will be a battle between two of the best, most well-balanced offenses in the district. Both the Bulldogs and Indians are adapt running and throwing, but go about it in different ways.
Shamokin likes to run the Wing-T, and even went so far to attack Selinsgrove with a bit of the old-school Power-I formation for most of last week’s game. However, if the vaunted Jersey Shore defense — the only team with more than one score against the Bulldogs is Central Mountain, which scored nine points in the second meeting between the two teams — can stop the run, sophomore Brett Nye has two 300-yard passing games this season.
Senior Billy Delbaugh and sophomore Ryder Zulkowski have turned into one of the top pass-catching duos in the area since the opener, as well.
The Bulldogs counter with their spread attack. Quarterback Brandon Wheary has thrown for 18 touchdowns and just one interception this season. Wheary isn’t the running threat Tanner Lorson was last season, but Jersey Shore spreads the ball around in the running game.
Cam Allison leads the team with 689 yards on the ground, while Owen Anderson is second with 258 yards. Anderson spells Wheary as the running quarterback, and will carry the ball on the jet sweep. Anderson also has 22 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver.
The Bulldogs offense had been one of the most potent in the state. They scored 41, 55 and 53 in the first three games, along with 33 in the fourth game — the most allowd by the Selinsgorve defense all season — before sputtering against Shikellamy (16 points) and the second game with Central Mountain (21).
“We weren’t healthy the last two weeks of the regular season — more than people knew. We feel like we’re healthy again,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “I really think if we’re healthy, it will pay dividends on offense.”
The Bulldogs offense scored 48 points against Mifflinburg in the semifinal, but Wheary had an interception in the end zone wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty, and it took the Bulldogs nearly a quarter to get on track.