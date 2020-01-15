The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz ran their winning streak to 10 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-107 on Tuesday night.
Donovan Mitchell returned from a one-game absence with an illness to score 25 points — 14 in the fourth quarter.
n Hawks 123, Suns 110
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta pulled away late to beat Phoenix.
Young had only 15 points before more than doubling his total in the final period for his 20th game with at least 30 points this season.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 39 points before he was ejected for his second technical foul with less than two minutes remaining following his jam.
n Bucks 128, Knicks 102
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 22 minutes on the court to do plenty of damage, scoring 37 points, and leading Milwaukee to a rout of New York.
Antetokounmpo did not play in the fourth quarter after the Bucks built a 32-point lead.
n Grizzlies 121, Rockets 110
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rookie guard Ja Morant had 26 points and eight assists, Dillon Brooks scored 24, and Memphis won its sixth straight game by defeating Houston.
Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 despite going 6-of-16 from the floor. Morant missed only one of his 11 shots as the Grizzlies extended their longest winning streak since December 2016.